CONTINENTAL — During its council meeting on Tuesday, the village of Continental was honored by the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation.
Putnam County CIC director Amy Sealts was on hand Tuesday to present village officials with the Red Rose Award for the village’s improvements that were made during 2019.
In other business, council:
• held a third and final reading on an annexation ordinance with the ordinance being approved.
• learned that fiscal officer Susan Darby contacted the auditor’s office about a question on writing off or transferring funds to pay off the remaining water bill after a property went to auditor’s sale. The auditor advised the best way to clear the account is by council’s approval to write it off. Council moved to do so.
• approved a pair of building permits. One permit was for a property on Third Street for windows, doors and porch floor the other permit was for a property on Main Street for a new window.
• discussed street paving quotes. The village recently received two quotes for paving and council reviewed and discussed various options. Council decided to join Monroe Township and pave the village’s portions of Road E, both east and west of Ohio 634 to the village’s corporation limits. The total estimated cost for those sections is $56,900. Also under consideration is the alley that runs east and west by the village post office, the alley east of Modern Eye and other areas around the village. There are two quotes for the alleys, one is to mill the asphalt and compact it with aggregate base or mill the existing and replace with new asphalt pavement. There is a significant difference in cost and council tabled the talks, but approved the paving of Road E. Council also discussed the money to pay for these projects. Council is considering transferring the money from the general fund to the street fund to complete these projects and let the money in the street levy fund grow and use it as a matching for a future grant on a larger paving project. At this point, the village is unsure of the availability of any grants this year for street paving and with decreased gas tax money, the village has had to scale back its paving plans.
• learned the village received a $3,393 Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant for the purchase of a valve exerciser. The village’s portion of the purchase is $1,131. The tool is on order.
• approved the first reading of a resolution requesting certification from the Putnam County auditor on the dollar amount that would be generated by renewing the 2-mill current expenses levy with no changes. The current levy is set to expire in 2021.
• heard that Police Chief Arnie Hardy has ordered a touchless thermometer for the village from Okuley’s Pharmacy for $150.
• heard a maintenance department report and learned that the department has been working on streets and alleys, as well as on some valves and other routine maintenance at the water plant.
• discussed the annual village clean-up event. Mayor Mathew Miller has been in contact with S&S Sanitation about the event and it’s looking like it will be pushed back into June because of COVID-19 concerns. S&S asked for the event to be to set on either Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4, or the following week on June 10-11. Miller noted that, during the clean-up days, he would like to see some of the brush piles in town cleaned up and is asking residents to drag these to the edge of the street and the village’s maintenance department will pick them up and take them to the new compost site at the old sewer plant.
• talked about the donation of a new picnic table to Sparling Park by the American Legion.
• discussed moving a stop sign and adding some street lighting to some areas around the village. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.