CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, the Continental Local Schools board of education handled several personnel issues.
The board hired several teachers and personnel to extra-curricular spots, including hiring new elementary teacher Tessa Wall for the 2021-22 school year.
In other business, the board:
• approved appropriation changes.
• approved fund transfers of $185 from the OHSAA fund to the general fund and $185 from the general fund to the athletic fund.
• accepted the following donations: $2,500 from Dr. Michael Walls to the Dr. Michael Walls Scholarship; $100 from Michael and Pamela Jones to the drama fund and $100 from Michael and Pamela Jones to the music fund.
• held a third and final reading of updated NEOLA policies, before adopting the new policies.
• approved a list of 35 seniors that will graduate on May 23.
• approved the band trip to Orlando, Fla. for March 23-27, 2022.
• approved teaching contracts for : Bailey Schroeder (one-year renewal), Kelly Van Ham (two-year), Jenna Warnimont (two-year renewal), Brian Badenhop, Emily Fulle,r Amanda Gray, Danielle Stalkamp and Dan Swonger (three-years), Krysta Bowers, Jordan Steicher and CarrieJo Verhoff (three-year renewals).
• approved non-certified contracts for Jessica Vennekotter (two-years), Kelly TegenKamp and Sarah Goedde (two-year renewals).
• approved three-year teaching contracts for Taylor Geckle, Damon Schmidt and Nathan Schmidt.
• approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Toby Bidlack (varsity girls soccer), Nathan Schmidt (boys varsity basketball assistant); Damon Schmidt (junior varsity boys basketball); Breanne Eickholt (school play); Dan Swonger (school play assistant), Jeff Prowant (fall concessions), Dan Swonger (competition summer band); Brian Stegbauer (varsity boys soccer), Trevor Williamson (junior varsity boys soccer), Taylor Ordway (high school cheerleading), Tia Vogt (high school cheerleading), Sydney Eickholt (junior high cheerleading), Breanne Eickholt (junior high cheerleading), Scott Keck (varsity boys basketball), K.C. Knowles (varsity girls basketball); Josh Crossgrove (junior varsity girls basketball); Leva Aguirre (girls varsity basketball assistant); Sarah Niese (8th-grade girls basketball); Chase Ordway (7th-grade boys basketball); Denny Ordway (8th-grade boys basketball); Daniel Swonger (pep band) and Brian Badenhop (winter concession).
• recognized the appointment of Continental High school library aide Maria Martinez to the State of Ohio Latino Affairs Commission.
• employed Sharon Siebeneck and Kelli Roney, contingent on student enrollment and the governor’s orders, for 2021 summer school, grades 1-6.
• approved a substitute teacher list, provided by the Putnam County ESC.
