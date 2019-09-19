CONTINENTAL — A three-day fall festival will kick off on Friday in this Putnam County Village.
The annual Continental Fall Festival will be held in downtown Continental to showcase the spirit of the community. Held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the festival will feature games, activities and events for all ages.
On Friday, the event is slated for 5-10 p.m. and includes inflatables and food vendors. A baked potato bar will open at 5 p.m., followed by karaoke from 7-8:30 p.m. The Fall Festival queen will be crowned at 8:45 p.m. Musical entertainment by Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move is from 9 p.m.-midnight.
On Saturday, a pancake and sausage breakfast is slated for 8:30-11:30 a.m., with a 9 a.m. 5K run. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. is the SAL car show, with a 10:30 a.m. small engine poker run. Inflatables will be available starting at noon.
Vendors will open at 11 a.m., with adult wiffleball getting underway at the same time. Pumpkin painting for all ages begins at noon, with dodgeball slated for 1 p.m. Kids wishing to register for the 3:30 p.m. tractor pull should do so at 2:30 p.m.
An adult cornhole tournament is scheduled for 5 p.m. for ages 16 and older, and music from Live Pfreak Show is set for 9 p.m.-midnight for those ages 18 and older. The cost for the show is $7.
On Sunday, a community worship service will be held at 10 a.m. Chicken dinners are available from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Inflatables and food vendors will be open from noon-4 p.m. A Fall Festival parade will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a 1:30 p.m. Continental High School band performance.
Waterball gets underway at 2 p.m. and a drawing for prizes is set for 3 p.m. For more information on the annual festival, go to www.continentalfallfestival.com.
