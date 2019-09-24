The village of Continental hosted its annual Fall Festival over the weekend with a wide variety of activities for visitors of all ages. Along with a car show and wiffleball tournament, there were fun activities for the kids and good food. Here, Morgan Yenser (left) and Anna Stevens enjoy themselves while painting pumpkins at the booth set up by North Mt. Zion Church.
