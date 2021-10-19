CONTINENTAL — This town's voters are deciding three tax levies this fall, including one requesting new money.

Meanwhile, village council seats on the ballot this year are all unopposed (see below).

The Village of Continental has a Mayor/Council form of government. The Mayor is Mathew Miller, Council members are Daniel Sullivan, Todd Bartley, Thomas Armey, Roxie Knipp, Michael Varner, and Jordan Streicher. The Fiscal Officer is Susan Darby and Kathy Prowant is the Village Administrator.

Chief of Police is Arnie Hardy. The department also has 4 part time officers.

