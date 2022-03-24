CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council members heard updates on the new and old water towers during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The new water tower is online and operating as designed. The old tower is scheduled to be dismantled in approximately two weeks, dependent on getting the internet installed on the new tower.
The Brightnet internet contract for the new tower does not contain an exclusivity clause. This will allow Metalink internet to also put an antenna on the water tower.
Mayor Matt Miller asked permission from council to enter 10-year contracts with both internet providers. Council moved to allow Miller to sign any paperwork with both companies to provide internet in the community for the period of 10 years.
In a greensand filter update, council learned that the last tank has been vacuumed and the new manway door has been placed. The company now needs to sand blast and paint it. The paint will need to cure before it can be refilled. It may take up to three weeks for it to be completed.
An updated contract for salt application in the mobile home park was presented to council. Village Solicitor Scott Welch explained that a section was added to the contract to protect the village if village equipment is damaged because of the condition of the road in the park. It also clearly states the village is not responsible for salting driveway approaches and driveways.
It also allows the village to pass on any increases in the price of the salt to the owners of the mobile home park. Council approved a motion to approve the contract and allow Miller and Administrator Kathy Prowant to enter contracts with the owners of the park. The contract will be forwarded to the owners of the park after they have signed.
Also Tuesday, it was announced that Blue Harvest Solar Park is inviting the community to come to the Main Street Boutique and Coffee on Tuesday from noon-7 p.m. to learn more about the solar park going in along Ohio 613, just west of the village. This is an informal meeting time with refreshments, project information and educational resources made available. Questions are welcomed.
The Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) reviewed the agreement with H & K Chevy-Buick, and recommended the community revitalization Area (CRA) agreement continue as is. Council approved a motion to continue the agreement.
Capital budget requests for the state were due last week. The mayor along with Poggemeyer Design Group put together a project request for $200,000 from the state capital budget allocation. The project would include all the village’s wish list items for phase one of the Buckeye Park Project.
That includes repairs to the pumphouse mechanisms so the water level in the big pond can be maintained, an eight-foot-wide walkway around the top of the pond, paved parking including handicap accessible spaces with a walkway to the Shelter House and the pond’s edge to provide barrier free access for all park patrons.
In a Review Board update, council members learned that letters were hand delivered by Police Chief Arnie Hardy and the administrator March 9. The owners of the three nuisance properties have 30 days to comply with the orders.
Council approved a building permit for a resident to build a new shed. Council also approved the minutes, bills and receipts since the last meeting. Also approved was A Then and Now purchase order over $3,000. This authorized the payment of $96,170 with grant money for SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) from Atlantic Emergency Services.
