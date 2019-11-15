CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental Village Council discussed several local issues, including the state of the water tower project, while also approving several legislative items.
Officials learned that the recent OPWC/water tower has met with preliminary approval at the district level and the project has been submitted to Small Governments at the state level.
A second meeting will be held Nov. 18 to finalize scoring for all projects seeking funding and Continental Mayor Mathew Miller will be attending this meeting.
In other business, council:
• approved on final reading two ordinances setting water rates.
• discussed wage reviews. The discussion was held on cost of living increase versus employee reviews. Council approved setting the first meeting in December of each year for employee reviews for part- and full-time employees with pay increases effective the first full pay period of the new year. This will be included in the policy manual before the final reading of the ordinance approving the personnel policy and procedure manual.
• heard a maintenance department update. The big snowplow was having problems with the hydraulic pump that raises and lowers the plow so it was taken in for repair. Council also heard that the vactor truck is now running after replacing three batteries, but there are still problems getting the vactoring portion of the truck working.
• approved a residential building permit for North Sixth Street.
• approved a pair of requests for reduction on sewer bill from residents who found water leaks after they received their bill. It also was recommended and approved that the resident at the trailer court receive $60 off a sewer bill and the resident on Lakeland Drive receive $40 off a sewer bill. Council approved.
• reviewed a plowing contract with the village trailer court. The charge per pass has remained the same for many years and there is not an additional charge if the village puts salt down. Council approved an increase to $50/pass and if the village puts salt down in the whole trailer court (not just at the stop sign) then they will be charged at the current rate per pound for salt times 100 pounds.
• okayed a change in the village’s HRA coverage. The current third party administrator for the village’s HRA will no longer cover entities with less than 25 employees so she got quotes from two companies. It was explained that Wage Works was confusing with all the choices available and she would rather go with FlexBank, which was recommended to her by Fortman Insurance (the village’s agent). Council approved.
• held a short executive session to discuss pending court action. Council returned to regular session with no action taken.
• rescheduled its last meeting of the year for Dec. 26.
