CONTINENTAL — During its meeting earlier this week, Continental Village Council approved several agenda items, while also accepting a resignation of a village employee.
Also during the meeting, council reminded residents that there will be a trick-or-treat event this year. The event will be held Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. Council also reminded residents that there will not be a costume judging at the school.
In other business, council:
• held a second reading on an ordinance establishing a policy wherein users of utilities within the village shall be financially responsible for all damage caused to utility equipment located on the real property within the municipality.
• approved a building permit for new windows and roof at a residence located on Third Street. Discussion was held on a new building with an approved permit if there is a footer being poured. Mayor Miller noted that he will contact the homeowner for more information.
• passed resolution 2020-07 Coronavirus CARES Act request as an emergency. Council then passed a resolution to allow the fiscal officer Susan Darby to create a new fund, revenue and expenditure accounts to receive and spend the allocated money.
• learned that the Ohio Department of Transportation is updating the legislation related to the care and upkeep of Ohio’s 613 and 634 within the village corporation limits. Council approved the ordinance as an emergency and also approved a motion to allow the Miller to sign the contract with ODOT.
• heard that the village water supply underwent a required routine sampling to determine if there was lead contamination and the results were very good. Continental has never had any problems with lead in the water supply.
• heard that the deed has been filed for the purchase of 305 N. Main St. After the last meeting, Miller had received calls inquiring if the village plans to sell the shed that was left on the property. Council discussed the resolution and decided to offer the shed for sealed bids. The purchaser will be responsible to move the shed at their own expense and within a reasonable amount of time. Sealed bids may be sent as follows: “Sealed Bid” in care of fiscal officer, P.O. Box 447, Continental 45831.
• heard that Tylor Thompson has submitted his letter of resignation effective Oct. 16. He addressed council and thanked them for allowing him to gain more hands-on experience working in the field, working with the EPA and working with council. He has offered to fill in on the weekends and until a new utility worker can be hired. Discussed possible compensation as he would no longer be a full-time employee. He would like to be paid for 4 hours plus mileage for each weekend he would work, which would work out to approximately $140/weekend. A motion was made to hire him at that rate, but after further discussion the motion was rescinded and the issue was tabled until the next meeting. Discussion was held to see if the village had any options to recoup some of the cost of his testing as the village will not get any benefit from paying for him to get his sewer license. Darby stated there is precedent for this, but one of the employees that she knew of, had it spelled out in his hiring contract and Thompson did not.
• Darby reported to council that the levy language for the renewal of the 2-mill current expenses levy has been approved and it will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
