CONTINENTAL — Efforts to seek funding for the village water tower project resulted in a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting of Continental Village Council.

The emergency resolution passed authorizes Mayor Matt Miller to prepare an application for a $50,000 grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). Miller noted that OPWC also has a zero percent loan program that may be available at some point. Mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the total estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million.

The maintenance and re-build of the aerator has been completed and is another EPA-required project.

Council gave a first reading to legislation accepting the tax rates and millage of levies as approved by the budget commission. Council also approved the purchase of additional cages for the rear of the police cars.

