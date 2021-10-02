CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council members heard a handful of project updates at their meeting this week
The SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system install at the water tower is complete and appears to be working as predicted. The system will give advance notification of possible problems at the tower.
Council members learned that the village’s 2013 Chevrolet Impala was listed on Govdeals.com but the highest bid did not reach the reserve. They had the option to accept the highest bid or relist it. Council directed fiscal officer Susan Darby to lower the reserve by $500, add information to include the idle and engine hours, and then relist it.
Mayor Matt Miller has received information on the paving of Eighth Street from Rice north to the dead end. If the street were to be paved as the bid describes the crown of the road would be significantly higher than the sides of the road and could cause more yard flooding. They could grind the roadway and level it, adding the grindings to the base. The base on the section of West Forrest Street from Main Street to Third Street is in an unknown condition. The contractor said they can take core samples to determine what is existing, and the decision can be made for next year. This is a free service.
Council approved the request for a building permit from a Maple Street resident to replace shingles from storm damage.
The Village has received the results of the 2020 Census. The population is 1,102.
It was noted that water/sewer bills will be delayed for approximately two weeks due to a problem with the software on the handheld meter reading device.
The house damaged by fire on Fourth Street was torn down and the village has paid the contractor from the money held in escrow. When the rest of the property is cleaned up council will advise Darby to write a check for the balance left in the escrow fund to the homeowner.
Darby asked council to amend the appropriations to move money from the transfer out account to capital outlay for the Lakeland Project, move money from the motor vehicle account to the contractual services and to increase the appropriation in the street maintenance fund personal service account. Council approved the request, suspending the rules requiring three readings.
Council members reviewed and approved a purchasing policy for procurements utilizing Federal funds for all village departments. This is a requirement to receive and spend Federal monies such as those that the fire department received in the Assistance to Firefighter grant.
An executive session was held to discuss confidential information of an applicant for economic development. No action was taken when back in open session.
The mayor extended a thank you to all who worked to make the Fall Festival a great success.
The village has set Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. for trick-or-treat. At this time, it is unknown if there will be costume judging at the school. More details will be announced.
