CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, the Continental Village council discussed several issues including possible grant funding for several projects along with hearing updates from around the village.
One such grant discussed the Critical Infrastructure Grant.
Village officials said the recent income survey has been completed and the village qualifies for the Low to Moderate Income levels. Village officials said if received, this 90% grant will be a great opportunity for the village to completely overhaul Lakeland Drive with a new base, pavement, curbing and correct drainage issues for only 10% of the cost. The estimated cost for the village would be $50,000-$60,000.
In other business, council:
• approved a pair of building permits, one for an exterior building on Ohio 634 and one for new windows on East Rice Street.
• discussed the CDBG Formula Grant. Officials noted the village would like to replace two waterlines to continue with the EPA mandated Optimization Plan which includes looping of waterlines. The hope is that this will help bring the TTHM levels down more as currently the dead-end lines have no way of being flushed. The lines to be considered are located on South 1st St. and the second is S. 7th and 8th streets.
• received news on a radar speed sign. Police Chief Arnie Hardy provided an estimate for the solar operated sign that other villages are utilizing. The cost per sign is $3,200 and council approved the purchase of one for the East Rice area.
• heard a water tower update. The crew that will erect the water tower is now busy at work. Mike Leis is still trying to get a quote for the SCEDA system.
• discussed a partial building collapse. A building that butts up to Main Street had a roof cave-in which caused the walls of the building to also collapse. The review board has begun the process to have the building condemned and were to meet with owners on Tuesday. The concern is there that if the back half of the building is removed that the front of the building and the building next door will also collapse. Welch suggested the Village ask that the owner of the collapsed building, who wants to complete the removal in two portions, provide the village with a written statement from a structural engineer (who has professional liability insurance in effect) stating that removal of the building in two stages will be safe and that the building will remain standing and intact during the period of time between the two removal stages. Also ask that the contractor be a bonded and insured contractor who will post bond with the village for that process.
• heard of the possibility of new funding included in President Biden’s new COVID recovery plan. According to the current information, the village could receive $220,000. The exact criteria for the use of the money is still being fine-tuned but at this point it looks like water/sewer or broadband internet projects are the focus for municipalities.
• learned that Mayor Mathew Miller will participate in a conference call with the EPA to give updates on the water tower project, water optimization plan, etc.
• heard a maintenance update. During the update learned that the meter reads are completed for the April billing cycle. Other things being worked on are cold patching and stone in alleys.
• during Hardy's update, council learned that the the Putnam County Sheriff’s office SRT has asked if they could do some training in the N. Main Street house after the fire training and before it is torn done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.