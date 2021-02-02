CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, village officials discussed several local issues, while taking action on several agenda items.
Officials discussed the currently water tower project and where the project currently stands.
According to officials, there has not been any progress on the construction of the new tower and that Poggemeyer has been working on the Critical Infrastructure Grant and the current NatureWork Grant for funding of the tower.
Council also heard an address from Mayor Mathew Miller on the state of the village:
Said Miller: “When I sat down to pen the address, I wanted to avoid the topic of the pandemic just out of spite. The reality is… it couldn’t be avoided. Its impact long-term will take years to figure out and the short term effects are still being felt for everyone in some form or fashion. Trying to find positives from a year that seemed to want to throw haymaker one after the other can be tough, but as I reviewed our minutes prior to writing this, I was reminded of what we were able to accomplish in what was undoubtedly the toughest year we have faced in many of our lifetimes. In 2020, the village continued to make headway on many of the successes that had been implemented over the last several years. While I know we have much room for improvement in many areas, I also know that perseverance was the one word that I kept coming back to while gathering my thoughts.
“First, I would like to reflect on what we were able to accomplish together in 2020. Infrastructure continues to be a theme of importance and we supported that in many of the projects we completed. This not only includes the constant monitoring and maintenance of our water treatment facilities, but also some much needed street repair and resurfacing projects. This past year we were able to resurface Road E from Ohio 634 to the corporation limit west of town. This project was done in coordination with Monroe Township allowing us to pave that entire stretch of road. We also resurfaced the Road E portion that allows access to our old sewer plant property. On top of that, the village repaved North Fifth Street (between West Rice and West Grove streets), West Ash Street (between South First and Third streets), and the alleys adjoining the post office and Modern Eye Care.
“In addition to those, we were able to do some road repair and sealing on several village roadways including Main, Rice, Grove, and Park, among others. This past year, the village was alerted to a possible water line break that lead to a brand new six-inch service line being installed on North Third Street. This project also included the addition of a new hydrant to an area of town that didn’t have one. I am pleased with how the maintenance department was able to bring a solution beyond just fixing the old line but instead replacing it with a bigger, more sufficient line to our residents in that area. Keeping the infrastructure thought in mind, the maintenance department added a valve exerciser through the BWC grant monies that had been on our wish list for the last few years. As we continue to try to maintain and upgrade our utilities, this exerciser will help save time and money while sustaining our infrastructure’s integrity.
“In 2020, we closed the book on one main water project officially, but got the ball rolling on another one. Specifically, the OPWC water meter replacement project saw the last of its paperwork completed in early 2020, while the OPWC water tower replacement project began to hit crucial steps in what will be this year’s marque task.
“The village was able to complete the acquisition of the Lowe property on Main Street that sits just south of Sparling Park. This will be a huge asset to the village as we look to expand the park for the future. In what came as a pleasant surprise just as the pandemic was getting settled in, the village was the recipient of the 2020 Red Rose Award, which is given by the Putnam County CIC. This was an honor to be selected, but also came as vindication for the work that we continue to do.
“Concerning the pandemic, I would like to commend our police, fire, and local EMS departments for their efforts this past year. It was just as trying a year for each of them in many ways. I am proud to have seen a smooth regime change within our fire department. I am pleased with how new chief, Dean Williamson, has slipped into that role and been able to hit the ground running. Outgoing chief, Steve Elkins, left big shoes to fill but the department has continued to function effortlessly. The pandemic brought the CARES Act and with that, the village was able to secure over $165,000 in funds in PPE and other COVID-19 related items to help us better serve the community.
“Looking forward at 2021, I hope to build on the good that we continue to accomplish and strive to improve in the areas where we are flawed. I am excited for the elevated water tower project that we will see real progress on throughout this year. As I stated last year, this project has been a long time coming and will bring many advantages to the community including the official ‘retirement’ of the old tower constructed over almost 90 years ago. Finally, 2021 will undoubtedly pose its own set of challenges that we will have to find ways to overcome. However, I have no doubt that with a ‘community first’ attitude we will be able to do so with ease. Lastly, I would just like to thank everyone and anyone who has provided their time and efforts to improvement of the village of Continental,” he concluded.
In other business, council:
• approved the minutes of its previous meeting.
• approved then and now purchase orders of more than $3,000.
• reopened purchase orders for Coronavirus Fund for body cams, $3,270; and new sign for the digital info sign, $6,823; and one for Bojhun for a statement not received from 2020 for $4,332.
• passed a motion to approve a wage increase resolution retroactive to Dec. 22, 2020, which will take effect with the first full pay period of 2021. The resolution will increase all full-, part-time and salaried employees by 2.5%.
• by roll call vote, approved a resolution for a wage increase retroactive to Dec. 22, 2020, which will take effect with the first full pay period of 2021. It will increase all part-time police officers pay from $12.75 to $15 per hour.
• tabled the retroactive wage increase resolution for the fire department since board member Sullivan would have to abstain and there would not be two-thirds of council present to vote.
• heard the new police vehicle will arrive in March.
• discussed opening up for bids for the village’s internet provider. The antenna for the internet is currently on the old water tower and when it is taken down the village will be without internet. The village will advertise for bid packages for internet service to be installed on the new water tower in the spring.
• approved a motion for a wage increase resolution retroactive to Dec. 22, 2020, which will take effect with the first full pay period of 2021 to increase the salary for the fire chief to $100/month, assistant fire chief to $50/month and all fire runs to $10/run paid annually, was approved by roll call vote.
• reviewed two annexations along Chevy Lane. Rules were suspended and all three annexation were approved by roll call vote.
• okayed a Community Reinvestment Area application for a new home located at Lakeland. The tax abatement will be for 50% of the increased value of the property for five years.
• reviewed quotes for radar speed limit signs and decided to table until a full council can review and choose. Council discussed the locations of the speed limit on Ohio 634. The signs go from 45 mph to the school zone. The mayor will contact ODOT as it places the signs along state highways.
