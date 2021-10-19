CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council members heard several project and meeting updates at their recent meeting.
Council was reminded that the village will have three levies on the November 2 ballot. The renewal levies are for current expenses, police protection and street repair with no change in millage.
Council heard an update on the fire damage fund from Fiscal Officer Susan Darby. The original amount the village held in escrow was $10,500. The contractor tore the house down for $960. The cost of the dumpers was $2,400 for use and dumping. This leaves a balance of $7,140. After the concrete left on site is cleaned up council will sign off on issuing a check for the balance. The property owner has not been picking up the certified letters the village has sent so Police Chief Arnie Hardy will hand deliver the letters to him.
Mayor Matt Miller and Administrator Kathy Prowant have met with the new owners of the mobile home park. The new owners have expressed a willingness work with the village. They are willing to clear the unpaid water sewer bills and will purchase radio read meters like the village uses. The owners want to put up a vinyl fence between the mobile home park and the school. They are proactive and like to upgrade the mobile parks they purchase. Prowant is concerned with who will shut off the water to the residents who have delinquent water bills. Negotiations will be ongoing.
Council approved the building permit for a Forrest Street resident to replace siding, windows and roof.
A commercial property at 101 S. Sixth St. wants to install an overhead door, a walk-in door and a cement approach. Council approved the plan. Eventually, the business would like to switch the one-way alley to the opposite direction and then apply to vacate the end of the alley.
Village council reviewed and approved the first reading for the Water and sewer ordinances. In addition to rate increases, the legislation spells out that residents are responsible for the service from the meter to their home for the water service and from the sewer tap to the home for the sewer.
Residents can expect a slightly higher water and sewer bill this cycle due to technical difficulties with the handheld device. Bills will go out next week. The next read will be for a shorter period.
Council learned that the consultant hired is working on the contingency report for the EPA. Future purchases for the village will include a fixed generator at the water plant/maintenance building like the one recently purchased for the well field.
In a critical infrastructure update, council learned that it did not receive funding for the Lakeland Project this round. The plan can be re-submitted next year.
Council learned the top bid on Govdeals.com for the 2013 Impala was for $5,500, which did not reach the $8,000 reserve. Council approved a motion contingent with the ability to contact the bidder if possible and negotiate a higher bid, and if not to accept the bid of $5,500.
Council learned that Moody’s will be in the village within the next week to rehab back-to-back, following delays due to manpower shortages.
Following the harvest of the fields on each side of the ditch on the northwest side of the village, the ditch will be cleaned this year and the debris will be spread on one side of the ditch.
Ohio Sanitation will be in by the end of the month to clean out the catch basins in the areas that do not seem to be draining.
Council went into executive session to discuss confidential information of an applicant for economic development. No action was taken when back in open session.
