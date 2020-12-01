CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental village officials heard an update about the village’s water tower project.
A water tower preconstruction virtual meeting was held Nov. 17 and those in attendance were informed that the foundation work will begin in late January, weather permitting. Village officials also learned that most of the construction work will be done onsite so the power lines will not be an issue.
According to plans, the construction should take approximately 10 months.
• In other business, council:
• approved minutes from previous meeting along with bills and receipts.
• approved a then and now purchase order over $3,000 for street sealing by Summer Sealers for $8,800.
• tabled the issue of a building permit for a new metal building on Seventh Street. The permit was questioned by officials based on the orientation of the building in regards to an alley.
• heard of a recent water leak in the West Maple Street area. They learned that since J&M Excavating was in the village working on the Eighth Street project, the company was able to help the village worker repair it. Officials noted that the line is very old and needs to be on the list for replacement and adding more shut-off valves.
• heard that Gov. Mike DeWine has released more dividend money to employers, and Continental will receive $37,000. The money is available because of reduced claims over the years and across Ohio.
• heard that the last of Putnam County’s share of the CARES Act money was redistributed to the townships and municipalities that requested a share. Continental received an additional $69,649.57. Council moved to amend the estimated resources for the Coronavirus Relief Fund by an increase of the stated amount. Council also passed an emergency amendment to the appropriations for the fund so the money can be spent.
• approved a correction to the Ordinance 715-2020 amending appropriations that was passed on Nov. 10. The amount stated during the meeting was overstated and should have been for a total of $105,817.14 increase to the Coronavirus Relief Fund with $41,077 going to personal service and the balance to all others.
• during a special meeting that was held on Nov. 17, council reviewed resumes for a new maintenance worker. Mayor Mathew Miller interviewed two of the applicants which were both residents of the village. After deliberations, council offered the position to Trevor Williamson. Council passed an emergency ordinance setting his wage and the details of his employment. Welch reviewed with council some of the requirements they would like to have included in the hiring agreement and he will draft it for the village.
• approved Christmas bonuses for the village full- and part-time employees as per the ordinance passed in 2018.
• held a short executive session to discuss possible pending litigation. Council came out of executive session with no action taken.
• received a quote for the Ash Street Lift Station spare motor. Leis recommended replacing the motor as it was going to cost more to repair it then to replace it. Council approved.
