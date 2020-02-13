CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, Continental Village Council approved a handful of legislative items while also hearing from a village resident.
Cheri Streicher was present to publicly thank village administrator Kathy Prowant for all her help with recent issues regarding a recent home remodel.
Streicher also asked if the village was affiliated with OUPS, as the contractor on her project had called OUPS to mark utilities, but the village water and sewer lines were not marked and they were cut during the work.
Prowant stated that contractors usually contact the village directly and then the “village’s maintenance men mark our lines.”
Mayor Mathew Miller added that he had checked with other villages to see if they were affiliated and he found that only the largest communities in Putnam County were affiliated. Miller than asked Prowant to do some checking on the cost to see if it would be worth it.
Streicher mentioned that she had conducted a poll on Facebook to see what people would like to see in the village. The top three results had family in common. She would like to see more family-centered business within the village. Streicher asked if there was still an Economic Development Corp. that she could address these concerns with and work with to bring new businesses into the village.
Miller stated that he would be glad to work with her toward these goals. Prowant will give her the phone number of the Economic Development Corp. president.
In other business, council:
• approved a correcting entry on a recent transfer to a capital improvement fund to close the project.
• approved an agreement with NatureWork. The agreement, with ODNR, is for the NatureWork Grant Program.
• approved a contract amendment for Poggemeyer Design Group. The amendment is for the second phase of the water tower project. The amount of engineering will be $47,600.
• was informed by Miller that the village came out of the district small government as the number one project which gives it priority points going into the state small government scoring. Officials should find out if the village is funded by late April or early May. The plan is to go out to bid this spring and break ground in July for the water tower.
• heard that the maintenance department is working on mapping the village water and sewer lines and water valves for the GPS program and repairing the alleys.
• held a short finance meeting following the meeting to review proposed 2020 appropriations. No action was taken.
