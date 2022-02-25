CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council members acted on financial legislation, heard project updates, and discussed future projects in their regular meeting Tuesday.
The new water tower is now filled and the mixer is operational. The bacteria testing is being completed this week as well as pressure testing and leak testing. Once all tests are completed, the new tower will go online.
There have been reports of pink water in some areas of the village. Mayor Matt Miller explained that this is typical and safe in the short term. Anyone experiencing a pink tint in their water for an extended period should call the water department at 419-596-3822.
“This is coming from the potassium permangenate feed. Since we are sustaining the current tower along with filling the new one it is difficult to regulate. The process to take the old tower down will begin in late March to early April,” the mayor continued.
Fiscal officer Susan Darby asked council to consider two ordinances to establish new special revenue funds to account for grant money the village will receive this year. The first is for the American Firefighter Grant (AFG) that the fire department was awarded last year. The second was for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded last year for installing a new waterline on First Street. This money is required to be segregated from the rest of the village’s money in the accounting system. Each was passed as an emergency measure.
The possibility of new ballfields took another step forward. The Baseball/Softball Association contacted Neil Horstman of Poggemeyer Design Group to create a mock-up drawing of two potential layouts for new ball fields at the old sewer plant on Road E. One plan has four fields with less parking or three fields with more parking. The association is leaning toward the three-field plan.
There is a Major League Baseball grant available that the ball association would have to apply. There are also plans to form a 501©3 organization which will allow the association to fundraise. A possible lease agreement can be signed as a perpetual lease provided the ground is used for youth sports. Once the association is organized under the 501©3, there are plans to put a “Future Site of the Youth Ballfields” at the old sewer plant.
In old business, repairs have been made to the 4-way flasher traffic signal and it is working as designed. The streetlight bulbs were replaced and the ballasts have been installed. It was noted that Sparling Park is much brighter at night.
At the last meeting, there was discussion on the Brightnet antenna on the old water tower, and the contract the village holds with them. Miller received information from Brightnet that the current contract is location based, so when the tower comes down there will no longer be an agreement in place. The mayor suggested to Brightnet that the village make a twelve-month agreement with them and remove the exclusivity clause from the agreement. This would allow Metalink to also place an antenna on the tower. This would give Brightnet time to assess what they can offer their clients without a definitive end date and Metalink could broaden their coverage area.
Miller also contacted the IT support company about security upgrades for the water plant and the village offices. He learned that the cost would be in the $4,000 to $5,000 range, and then $1,000 per site per year to maintain.
Council member Jordan Streicher asked if the village could check into smoke/fire alarms that would contact 911 if they were set off. This technology helped save a local church just recently. Everyone agreed this would be a good idea, the fire chief will be contacted about what would be required.
Smoke alarms are available for residents through the Fire Department. Those who would like one should call the mayor’s office at 419-596-3206 to be put on the list.
The mayor asked council to consider the proposal that was tabled from last meeting to upgrade the electrical service for the Ash Street Lift Station from single-phase to three-phase for $11,523 and then purchase new pumps that operate on three-phase to help mitigate the current issues with blown breakers. Council approved the upgrade.
The concrete has been removed from the Fourth Street home that was torn down after a fire caused it to be condemned. Once council approves the contractor’s bill and it is deducted from the escrow money, and council approves the balance remaining, a check will be issued for the balance.
Council member Daniel Sullivan would like to see the ground leveled out more, but the contractor says he does not think he can get it any better. Discussion was held on what options are available to the village to make the property more presentable.
The new owners of the trailer court had contacted the village in the fall to cancel the plowing contract, with plans to take care of the street within the trailer court property. The owners have now contacted the village to have a contract for the village to put salt down on the trailer property street. The contract will be $75 per salting with the understanding that the village streets will be completed first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.