CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met Tuesday to discuss infrastructure.
The council reviewed several stormwater repair quotes. One was for a project on Putnam County Road E on the northeast edge of town, according to Mayor Matt Miller. The work needing done concerns a catch basin installation.
It is believed that a willow tree’s roots may have caused a problem with the pipes making a catch basin necessary. The quote for this catch basin is around $4,411.
The second storm project the council reviewed is to repair tiling that also has suspected root damage, with repairs costing $2,550 for labor without part materials.
The tile runs under a street and as of yet the village does not know what kind of parts it might need.
North Sixth street will also get a catch basin and additional tile work to help with drainage issues on that street, Miller said.
Council also discussed new curbing that was installed by American Legion Post 541 in conjunction with the Legion’s new parking lot and sidewalks.
The curbing was installed over an old brick street and there have been some who are not happy with the way the curbing turned out compared to the street, according to Miller.
Council decided to hold an emergency meeting on the matter Thursday night with the contractor Powell Creek Tree Service in attendance as well as a retired local man who was an Ohio Department of Transportation employee.
After further discussion about whether council should redo the curbing or leave it as is — and the contractor explaining the curbing method — council decided to leave the curbing and consider how to improve the road in the future.
In other business, council:
• approved the 2023 budget.
• Ohio Public Works Commission applications deadlines is Sept. 9, the council tabled the matter and Miller will to do further research into the applications.
• council approved third readings for two ordinances that are replacing older ones. The first concerns junk cars and the second addresses mowing, particularly with grass clippings being blown into the street and creating a danger.
