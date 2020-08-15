CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, the Continental Village Council discussed a pair of lane purchases, while also handling a handful of other business items.
Council learned that negotiations were successful between the village and the property owner of 305 N. Main St.
The two parties have agree with a price of $17,000 for the property and the village’s solicitor is currently in the process of drafting a purchase agreement for the property.
Council also learned that Mayor Mathew Miller received a quote of $8,000 to demolish the house that is currently standing on the property, along with clearing and filling the lot.
Miller also informed council that he has not been able to make contact with the owner of the Oak Street property. Miller noted that he received a quote of $4,000 to demolish the condemned home.
The question remains, however, if the village should purchases the property and if it does should it tear down the house and place it on the property taxes as a special assessment.
In other business:
• received copies of the resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor and the schedule A&B of the budget for council to review. Council held a first reading of the resolution.
• reviewed and discussed the village’s health insurance renewal. Council moved to approve the renewal rates which includes a 6.54% increase for the coming year. The village had been able to negotiate with Medical Mutual for a 0% increase the last couple of years on the “grandmothered” policy.
• approved locking in a price for next year’s propane usage.
• received a request for a donation to the Putnam County Community Improvement Corp. In the past year, they have continued to promote the availability of the old New Millennium site and helped in the property swap between the village and a downtown business. Council moved to make the same donation as last year.
• heard an update on the vacuum truck. Maintenance officials noted that one issue was repaired, but something is still not working correctly. The former owner is going to look it over and make suggestions.
• discussed amending the ordinance establishing requirements for maintenance of lawns to allow the village to send only one letter per year per resident for violations.
• answered zoning questions on the size of a shed or building requiring a building permit were discussed.
• discussed possible signage in the East Rice Street area and increase police presence was requested by council. Council members noted an increase of speeding vehicles in the area and with the increased number of children officials noted they would like to see some “SLOW, Children at Play” signs posted and more patrols in the area.
• scheduled its next meeting for Aug. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.