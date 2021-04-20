CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental village council discussed several issues around the village, including giving a water tower update.
In water tower news, officials noted that progress is being made on the site of the new tower.
Officials noted that the EPA requested the village look into the impact of installing a fixed vent and aerator for the new tower to continue to alleviate the TTHM levels.
Mayor Mathew Miller noted that he is currently working on getting quotes for the installation and that the greensand filters will be rebuilt this year with all the media replaced and the tanks will be sandblasted in hopes that will also help.
In other business, council:
• learned the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) met to review the agreement with the Village of Continental and H & K Chevy-Buick. Council accepted the TIRC recommendation to continue the agreement as is.
• learned the EPA Sanitary Survey will be taking place this month with the majority being completed off-site. Lots of documentation has been scanned and emailed to eliminate the need for in-person contact.
• discussed a pair of building permits. A permit for a new porch, concrete driveway, overhang, back concrete patio and shed/greenhouse was presented for a home on Fourth Street. Council moved to accept pending verification of distance from the porch to the street. A second permit was reviewed for new windows and garage door for a Main Street home and was approved.
• discussed advertising for used laptops. Council discussed advertising three used laptops for sealed bid, but after it paid for the advertising there would not be much left of the bid. Council discussed that computers can be donated to a non-profit and council moved to donate them to Continental High School.
• discussed an issue of bids for one village home. Bids for the decorative wood and woodwork in the N. Main home that was recently purchased by the village will be accepted prior to the home’s demolition this summer. Officials noted that there are a lot of nice features in the home that could help raise funds for the tear down of the house. The items for bid include: pockets doors, a solid oak table, the interior doors/frames, trim work, and/or the stairs and pillars. Interested parties will be able to submit bids on those items separately or as one complete package. Council decided to offer a day for people interested in looking at the wood items in order to offer a sealed bid. The money will be used for park enhancements. This will be advertised in the Defiance Crescent-News, Putnam County Sentinel, Continental E-News and the village’s Facebook page. The bids are due in three weeks (May 3) and will be opened at a special meeting scheduled for May 4. The winners of the bid will have 30 days (June 7) to get their items removed before the house is torn down.
• read a quote for the SCADA System. Miller passed around copies of the quote for the new system the village hopes to install on the new water system. It will monitor levels on multiple items and send out an alert to the Maintenance Department of a level change. For the water only, the quote was $38,325 and if the lift stations are added, it is an additional $18,700. Council approved the purchase.
• heard a CDBG Critical Infrastructure Update. The information on the Lakeland Street rebuild came in higher than village officials expected, but officials noted it was estimated high, because they didn't know what will be found once the road is dug up and elevation for the drainage is completed. The $500,000 Grant will provide the village with $470,000 while the county will be able to utilize $30,000 to administrate the grant. The project is estimated at more than $600,000 so the Village will invest $200,000 into the project. The residents on the east side of Lakeland will continue to drain storm water into the pond but the west side residents will drain into the new storm sewer. Council moved to allow the Mayor to sign any and all paperwork related to the grant.
• discussed handicapped parking near one village business. Officials noted that Clubhouse Pizza is open again and has asked since they no longer offer delivery, if the handicap parking space could be moved back one spot and the space used for a dedicated order pick-up parking. State officials noted that this is a local decision.
• heard a review board update. The review board met with the owner of the building next to the collapsed building prior to the meeting. A structural engineer walked the outside of the building and it appears as it should be able to free stand after the adjacent building is removed since it was built prior to the one that is to be taken down however an inside assessment needs to be completed. Several more review board letters will be going out in the coming weeks. Also, of note, originally the owners of the collapsed building were told it had to come down in two section but asked if it could be torn down all at once to fit their contractor’s schedule. Council didn’t have a problem with that.
• discussed locks on the park bathrooms. Council received a quote from Weller Electric to replace the locks on the park bathrooms with programmable door locks for $1,111. The bathrooms are not open now because someone vandalized the door locks. The purchase of the new locks was approved by council.
• heard a maintenance update. Council learned that crews are working on cold patching as the weather allows and the meter reading is in progress. Some upcoming projects will include more storm sewer work in the Ash Street/First & Second street area and some work needs to done on Eighth Street. There are potholes that cannot be repaired by grading or filling with cold patch. Additional work needs to be completed. Council asked when the rest of the radio read meters would be installed and the Maintenance Department hopes to have all of them installed yet this year. Mayor Miller will begin seeking quotes for street paving & repairs.
• heard a sewer reduction request. A village resident had a water leak that has since been repaired and asked for a reduction on her sewer. Officials recommended reducing by $38.50 and it was accepted by council.
• discussed village alleys. Councilman Dan Sullivan noted during a recent trip around the village that many of the village's alleys are in rough shape. Sullivan wondered if the village could hire the township to bring in their grader with the teeth to break it up so it can be smoothed out. Miller said he would check on this.
• discussed bringing back a part-time season worker.
