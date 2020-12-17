CONTINENTAL — During its recent meeting, Continental Village Council handled an agenda that included discussion on CARES funding, as well as the village’s water tower project.
According to officials, the village’s coronavirus committee met recently and recommended several items for purchase with the final installment of CARES Act funds.
The proposed items include: a digital sign for in front of the village hall to be able to give out mass up-to-date information; two laptops for the police vehicles to have the capability to issue the newly required e-tickets to avoid contact at the courthouse; three more body cameras to limit contact between officers, each will have their own; the balance of the PPE for the fire department and the balance will go toward the new furnace in the EMS building to help with air distribution.
Council reviewed the recommendations and approved the purchases.
A motion to suspend the rules requiring three readings and a motion to approve amending the appropriation ordinance to increase the “all other” line of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to expend the CARES Act money was then approved.
Council also discussed the village’s water tower project.
During the discussion, the colors for the water tower were selected with slate gray with sky blue lettering being chosen.
During the appropriations review for 2021, council also made a decision on the water tower projects expenses.
Officials noted that Local Government Services recommended the village put the whole amount of the water tower project expenses in the temporary appropriations and then report the grant and loan information on the year-end certificate that is sent to the Putnam County auditor.
Council approved the temporary appropriations.
In other business during council’s recent meeting, officials:
• discussed a building permit that was tabled at the last meeting for clarifications on setbacks confirmed. It was noted that the building will meet all the zoning requirements. Council approved the permit.
• learned that village hall was inspected because of a gas smell last week. There was not a leak in the village hall, however, it was discovered that the EMS building’s furnace had a cracked heat exchanger. A new furnace is on order and will be installed as soon as possible.
• heard that that CDBG formula money was discontinued and now all the CDBG money will funnel into other types of CDBG programs. The plan was to apply for the formula money to do a complete reconstruction with storm sewers on Lakeland Drive. So now, Mayor Mathew Miller asked for permission to apply for Critical Infrastructure Grant for the project. This requires an income survey to be competed. The window to apply for the grant just opened and will close at the end of January. Council approved.
• was provided specs for a new vehicle by Police Chief Arnie Hardy provided for a vehicle to replace the Impala. The quote is for a 2021 Explorer Police Interceptor, which includes the COVID-19 cabin heater and all the police lights and equipment for a total of $49,650. Council tabled until the next meeting.
• learned that the EPA has responded to the Water System Optimization Plan that was submitted with a list of maintenance items that need to be completed in the next year. These include: re-bed the greensand filters; locate and assess the condition of the waterline that runs under the railroad tracks; assess the condition of the valves and replace old infrastructure and inspect the clear wells.
• was asked if it wanted to make the OPWC payment that was deferred in July due to COVID-19. Originally, council wanted to pay off the sanitary sewer upgrade loan in July. Council moved to proceed with paying the loan payment as appropriated.
• approved a motion to suspend the rules requiring three readings and approved the resolution 08-2020 accepting the amount and rates as determined by the budget commission for the renewed current expenses levy.
• received current wage information passed out to council and after reviewing, council moved to table until the next meeting so more information could be gathered.
• helped Miller thank all the organizations, departments and individuals who made the Santa Parade and drive-thru gift pick-up such a success.
• schedule its next meeting for Dec. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.