CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met Tuesday evening and discussed water-related matters among other topics.
Among the topics discussed at the meeting were plans to demolish the old water tower on Wednesday.
The demolition was delayed while Brightnet internet provider finished switching over users to equipment on the new water tower and unexpected issues.
Mayor Miller explained that the water filtration system's greensand filters, filter number one had a pipe replaced and welding to fix pitting and has also been sandblasted and painted. The third filter should be back online sometime mid- to late next week.
Also brought up by Miller and discussed by council was the issue of residents parking in public right-of-way greenspace and leaving muddy ruts in the ground and what should be done about it.
Miller talked with council about the possibility of a storm drain extinction project quoted to cost around $3,600 to fix a drainage issue.
In other news:
• the fire department will receive a grant for $26,724, to get new radio equipment.
• what was formerly known as the "Tracy Building" is scheduled for demolition next week.
• Fiscal Officer Susan Darby has finished inventorying water assets records of installation, cost, service history, etc., and will soon start to inventory sewer assets.
• a new sign for the trailer park has been approved.
• the will cover holes in the foundation of a resident's home if the resident does not do so within 30 days of notice.
• three residents asked for a water bill reduction.
