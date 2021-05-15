CONTINENTAL — During its meeting earlier this week, Continental Village Council discussed several village issues while also approving a handful of legislative items, including holding the first reading on resolutions to place three levy renewals on an upcoming ballot.
During the meeting, officials discussed the village’s recent water boil alert.
Officials noted that the village experienced a depressurization that was the result of a failure in the wiring that runs from the electrical panel to pump number seven in the well field. That issue resulted in a rapid drop in water pressure throughout the village due to the pump being offline.
Officials said that by the time crews were able to diagnose the problem, the allowable minimum pressure had been exceeded. A new line was run into the early evening to allow the plant to operate as intended. Pressure was then restored by the middle of the afternoon via a temporary fix until the new line had been ran.
The village water department lifted the advisory Thursday.
Mayor Mathew Miller then discussed a SCADA system and how it may have prevented the recent boil alert. Miller commented the system would have helped with the water pressure issue. Miller noted it wouldn’t have prevented the problem altogether, but would have likely kept the village from having to issue the boil alert.
In other business, the board:
• learned that in a critical infrastructure meeting that the Putnam County Commissioners met on May 4th and agreed to support the village’s application into the district selection.
• heard that village officials are currently writing a CDBG application. The application is being written to be used for the water line looping the village. Officials said they will use the funds to help alleviate the TTHM levels.
• learned that a final EPA sewer survey took place on April 29. The village will receive a final report later this month that will outline any areas that require action.
• heard that the fire department has completed the training they wanted to do in the house the village owns on N. Main St. Officials noted that once the bidders remove their items from the house they will contact Lloyd Excavating to have the house torn down and removed. Officials expect the razing should be done in mid-June.
• approved permits for new siding and deck restructuring for a property on W. Rice; and a new sheds at E. Maple and W. Rice for a 12x20 sheds with a concrete pads. A permit for W. Rice was accepted pending verification of the materials to be used for a new fence was approved.
• learned the timed locks are in, for the park restrooms. Officials noted that crews still need to get a deadbolt so the door can be locked for privacy before the new locks are installed.
• Miller stated there are 13 street lights in the business area and park that he would like to replace with LED lights. The cost between would be between $13,000-$15,000. After discussion council motioned to move forward with the new lights..
• village fiscal advisor Susan Darby informed council that the village has its first opportunity to renew three levies in November. The process will begin with a resolution requesting certification of the estimated revenue generated by the levies. Council noted it would like to proceed and held the first reading for the resolutions. Resolution 2021-06 requested certification for a 1.5-mill renewal for current expenses; Resolution 2021-07 requesting certification for a 2.0-0mill renewal for police protection while Resolution 2021-08 requesting certification for a 2.0-mill renewal for street construction.
• held the second reading of the Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution.
• passed Resolution 2021-06 via emergency measures to vacate an alley. The alley runs between the home at 305 N. Main Street and Sparling Park.
• heard that crews will be “scrapping” the old red work truck as the frame is rusted and it isn’t safe to drive.
• councilman Michael Varner asked if there is an ordinance that prohibits someone from using a residence as a storage unit. Village code says it is not prohibited.
• Miller reminded residents that while mowing grass, make sure and blow the grass back into your yard and not onto the street or sidewalk. The grass in the street contributes to storm sewer problems and the grass on the sidewalk can be a safety issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.