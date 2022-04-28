CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday, discussing among other things American Legion Post 541’s building permit to redo the parking lot, sidewalk and entrance.
Danny Ordway of Post 541 presented the proposal to have the parking lot asphalt completely redone and widened so that it meets the sidewalk on Maple Street.
Council approved this proposal while the village also will be replacing curbing on Maple Street with Powell Tree Service replacing the curbing on Maple Street with a quote in for $6,600.
Post 541 also proposed redoing its entrance and adding a small outdoor patio area which will accommodate smokers. Currently, the smoking area is at the front and non-smokers have to walk through this area to enter the building.
The proposal for a patio would allow for a new smoking area and non-smokers would be able to enter the building without passing through the smoking area.
This proposal was tabled while the zoning is being reviewed.
In other business, council:
• was informed by Mayor Matt Miller that the green-sand filters for water treatment are fully online as of Tuesday. Miller also noted that BrightNet internet provider has its equipment on the new water tower and is fully operational while details on the Metalink contracts are being worked out. That company also wants to have an antenna on the new tower.
• learned that the old water tower, which is being taken down by All Industrial Services of Youngstown, is scheduled to be removed completely by Friday, with the foundation taken out next week.
• Fiscal Officer Susan Darby presented the possibility of going to a Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) subpoenas program. The program for delinquent municipal tax filings would allow the village to choose to send a letter or have RITA send out subpoenas to those who do not respond to the letters. Council tabled the matter for further discussion.
• discussed the railroad’s decision to enforce its right-of-way on some of the vacant property in the village.
• approved a request to reduce a sewer bill of $74.50 for an East Oak Street property that had its pipes freeze in January when the house was vacant.
