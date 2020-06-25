CONTINENTAL — During its council meeting on Tuesday, Continental village officials reviewed a few pieces of old business before hearing several reports and updates about village happenings.
In old business, officials discussed the recent brush pickup. Officials noted that the event is now complete and Mayor Mathew Miller and village employees will soon hold a meeting to discuss the brush pickup service.
Miller explained that they will discuss possible changes to be made should the village to offer the service again in the future.
In other business, council:
• discussed CDBG Critical Infrastructure funds and the village’s proposed paving project for West Sugar Street. Officials noted the project has been placed on the Putnam County commissioner’s agenda.
• held the first reading on resolution 03-2020 concerning the certified estimated revenue for the proposed 2-mill current expenses levy renewal. Estimates show that the levy will net the village $26,703. Council moved to accept the first reading, declaring it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the ten mill limitation.
• approved four building permits, one for a new garage, new windows, siding and roof, and two for cement work.
• heard from Police Chief Arnie Hardy that he received a quote to upgrade the body cams for the department at an estimated $2,100.
• approved water leak reductions prior to billing. One was to an average bill and the other took money off the sewer portion of the bill.
• informed the public that the water bills will go in the mail on Friday.
• held two separate executive sessions, one to consider employment of an employee and the other for the purchase or sale of property. No action was taken during either sessions.
• heard a maintenance update. During the update learned that the valve exerciser is here and it works but the employees have been too busy to use it yet. They have a water meter pit separated that was shared by two homes. Discussed the recent brush pickup, meter reads and planning for future projects. Future projects may include more storm sewer work in the southwest quadrant of the village.
• reviewed the preliminary budget and then set the 2021 budget hearing for July 14 at 6 p.m.
• learned that the review board has also set a hearing on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. Both hearings will be held in the fire station meeting room.
• heard a report from fiscal officer Susan Darby. Darby presented the quote for the village insurance to council and explained that she has added the new playground equipment and bathrooms and increased coverage for both the fire department equipment and police equipment and the total insurance increased $1,300 over last year.
