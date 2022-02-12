CONTINENTAL – Continental Village Council members met Tuesday in a regular session that included discussions of proposed park projects and updates on those currently underway.
Mayor Matt Miller administered the oath of office for re-elected council member Mike Varner.
Paulette Mills of Poggemeyer Design Group distributed an aerial photo of a proposed project at Buckeye Park (the pond area). It has been a goal of the mayor to develop that area into a recreational area. She discussed construction costs of three projects.
The first is an eight-foot crushed stone walking path around the top of the ponds for $67,500 plus engineering. The second is an ADA (Americans Disability Act) approved parking lot and sidewalk to the shelter house for $62,334.25 plus engineering. And the third is a fishing pier measuring 40’ X 15’ that extends into the pond for a total cost of $117,425 plus engineering.
Mills stated there are multiple funding opportunities for recreational projects now, including the Capital Budget, NatureWorks, Recreational Trails and Land and Water Conservation. Some of these require matching funds, in-kind donations can be counted. Council tabled the proposals for the time being.
In the public portion of the meeting, the Summer Baseball/Softball Association asked if there were plans for the old sewer plant off Road E. The association members have been in search of land to put in some ball fields and parking for the summer leagues.
Currently, they travel to Dupont and Cloverdale to play but would like to keep the games in the village. They have looked at the GIS mapping through the county and there could be room for three fields and a parking lot on village-owned land.
Miller suggested they draw up a plan on an aerial photo as their next step. This would give a better view on how it would look, and with grant money. Various grants were discussed some of which require matching funds. In-kind donations of equipment and labor would count toward the matching funds.
Two ordinances were passed as an emergency. The village received a request to close the alley located directly east of the former Bob’s Carryout between lots 43 and 44. Council suspended the rules and passed the ordinance in emergency to make the change. Council then discussed changing the flow of traffic on the one-way alley remaining. Council suspended the rules and passed the ordinance of approval in emergency.
The village currently has a lease agreement with Brightnet for internet. Brightnet has an antenna on the old village water tower, but the tower will be coming down within the next few months.
The terms of the lease require the village to give Brightnet a 12 month notice prior to terminating this lease. Brightnet has offered a guaranteed 25 megs in return for letting them put the antenna on the new water tower. However, Metalink has offered the village 100 megs.
Village solicitor Scott Welch advised council members to re-negotiate a contract with Brightnet for one year to meet the terms of the lease and then the village can choose who they want.
The village has received the paperwork for the second change order to install the aerator in the new water tower and for additional work that had to be done to locate water lines. The cost is for a total increase of $78,038.42 and will come from the contingency amount included in the grant and loan amounts. This will also extend the completion date of the project to May 31 even though the water tower will be online before then. Council approved.
Greensand filter two has been painted but needs to cure for a week or so before filling. The weather set the painting back a few days. The water tower still has not been filled due to the frigid temperatures.
Council reviewed two quotes for a permanent three phase generator. One was for a 60 KW Kohler generator for $49,900 installed and the other was for a 60 KW Cummins generator for $56,182 installed. The Kohler is 18-23 weeks out for delivery and the Cummins was 20-30 weeks out. Council approved purchasing the Kohler generator.
A quote to convert the Ash Street lift station to a three-phase system for $11,523 was reviewed. There have been problems with this lift station and this change would make it more reliable. New pumps would have to be purchased that work on three-phase but the existing pumps could be used as backups to the other lift stations. No decision was made.
In a discussion of condemned properties, council learned that the cement has not yet been removed from the property on Grove Street. The structure had been demolished following a fire, and the cement pieces are too big for the village equipment to pick up. GL Lloyd will be contacted to do the removal and any costs will be subtracted from the money held in escrow.
A home on Rice Street will have cameras installed to monitor rodents that are living near an abandoned house to see where they may be coming from. One commercial property has been sold. The original property owners never filed an appeal so the new owner assumes the responsibility of the demolition costs. The other commercial property is in the process of an appeal.
In other action, council:
• approved minutes, bills and receipts since last meeting.
• approved then and now purchase orders over $3000: J&M Excavating for emergency repair work for $4,402.50 and for Kalida Truck for the snowplow, labor & misc. parts for $11,989.20.
