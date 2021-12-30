CONTINENTAL – Two pieces of legislation received final readings and two others were passed as emergency legislation when the Continental village council members met Tuesday.
The third and final reading was given to a resolution to renew the contract for village solicitor Scott Welch.
Council also accepted the third reading of an ordinance which prohibits the establishment and operation of medical marijuana cultivators, processors and retail dispensaries within the village limits.
A third resolution authorized a cost-of-living increase of 5.9% for some of the fulltime, part-time and salary employees. Council suspended the rules and passed the resolution as an emergency.
Fiscal officer Susan Darby asked council to consider amending the appropriation ordinance by the following: Increase the General Fund by $250 for personal service from $12,000 to $12,250; Permissive License decrease by $17,258.70 since the village did not do the paving project and did not request the money from the county to $10,491.30; Water Operating Fund increased by a total of $40,000 — $20,000 in contractual services and $20,000 in supplies for the new totals of $154,500 in services and $82,500 in supplies; and finally Sewer Operating increased by a total of $20,000, $10,00 in each services and supplies for new totals of $60,000 each. Council suspended the rules for three reads and approved the ordinance as an emergency.
Doug Cade addressed council. He explained that due to recent redistricting Rep. Jim Hoops will no longer represent the village. Cade introduced himself as a candidate for the new district area. He is a civil engineer with the Hancock County engineer’s office.
Council reviewed and passed a motion approving the minutes of the previous regular session meeting, bills as presented, receipts since the last meeting, and a then and now purchase order over $3,000 for Buckeye Pump for repairing, rebuilding and reinstalling the high service pump for a $12,329. Management Reports presented, approved by signature.
In a maintenance update, council learned that the meter reads are completed, and the bills should be in the mail at the end of the week.
The maintenance garage recently had a Bureau of Workers’ Comp (BWC) safety inspection to qualify for an industry specific discount on the village’s workers’ compensation premium. Some issues were found and have since been corrected.
