CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council approved the third and final readings of water and sewer ordinances at their Nov. 9 meeting.
The ordinances approve rate increases, and spells out that residents are responsible for the service from the meter to their home for the water service and from the sewer tap to the home for the sewer.
Council learned that the well rehab cleaning went very well. Moody’s tried to pull the abandoned pump that had been dropped in the well shaft years ago but the attachment broke within 100 feet of the top. It is now deeper in the shaft and will just have to stay there. They took the currently used pump back to their shop to repair and found that some of the replacement parts will cost more than a new pump. Mayor Matt Miller approved the $5,604 purchase of a new pump, motor and cables as an emergency so that the well can be back online as soon as possible. Moody’s hoped to have the pump installed by Monday.
A water tower update was also given. Since the Village has Well 6 and one of the high service pumps offline, the filling of the new water tower has been delayed to keep from putting too much pressure on the system. The driveway is now paved and the security fence will be installed soon as well as the spray foam insulation inside of the tower.
Liquid Engineering is in the village to clean the clear well. A new PVC pipe will be run to feed the chlorine in a different place in the system as approved by the EPA.
The paving of the village subdivision has been completed. Sealing the street to the curb was not approved in the bid so the mayor approved this for $1,275.
The mayor congratulated the four incumbent council members on retaining their seats after the election. He also thanked the electors of the village for their approval of the levy renewals.
The village has received a letter about the railroad property it leases. Fiscal officer Susan Darby found that the original lease was signed in 1980 for the village to lease the abandoned railroad bed in the southwest quadrant of the village at a rate of $25 per year. Norfolk & Southern would like to write a new lease with the Village for $100 per year with an annual 3% increase. After some research by village administrator Kathy Prowant to determine why the village leased it in the first place, the council sees no benefit to lease it any longer. Council moved to have village solicitor Scott Welch draft a letter to break the lease at the renewal date.
Council learned the village has received several requests for adjustments on water and sewer bills because of leaks that were found and repaired during this last billing period. Two were approved by council. A resident on Sugar Street had a large leak and requested a one-time reduction to a recommended normal bill of $168. A Rice Street resident asked to reduce the sewer portion of the bill, because the leaking water did not go through the sewer, to a recommended amount of $311. Council approved both recommendations.
A resident at the trailer court had two high bills, he paid the first one but now the bill is quite high. The trailer has since sold and the new owner was advised to check the bathrooms for leaking toilets. Prowant recommended a one-time reduction to a normal bill of $280. Miller asked her to follow up with the new owners to make sure repairs are being done. Council approved the request.
Because of all the rain the village has received, the excess water in the small pond was being pumped into the large pond by trash pumps. The village hired Van Ham Dairy to use their big pump to move the water quicker.
In other business, council:
• learned that four new park benches arrived this week and will be put together to be installed in the business district on Main Street.
• moved to list the former police vehicle, a Chevy Impala, on govdeals.com and also place the vehicle on the H&K Motors lot.
• approved a quote of $7,600 per tank to sandblast the greensand filter, prolonging the life of the tanks for approximately 10 years with two tanks done per year.
• approved a “then and now purchase order” for Gerding Ditching for crack sealing for $6,102.
• approved the minutes of the previous regular session meeting, bills as presented, and receipts since the last meeting.
