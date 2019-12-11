CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Village Council approved temporary appropriations for 2020 while also handling other legislative items.
Looking at 2020, village officials approved temporary appropriations totaling $646,985.
Of that amount, the village’s general fund accounted for $246,250 while the water and sewer operating funds combined for just under $120,000. Other appropriations include: street maintenance ($31,700); street levy ($5,000); highway ($2,200); street lights ($11,000); permissive license tax ($13,660); police ($47,200); fire truck loan ($33,000); capital improvement ($4,325); sewer loan ($28,000) and deposit fund ($5,000).
In other business, council:
• approved cost-of-living raises for the village’s full-time and part-time employees as part of the annual employee review.
• discussed a building permit for a lot at the corner of Third and Ash streets.
• discussed a cost settlement involving a water and sewer bill with a property owner in regards to a rental property within the village.
• noted that the village’s recycling calendar will remain the same in 2020. Recycling will be held in the second full week of each month.
• passed a resolution to renew Scott Welch as the village’s solicitor.
• discussed water line repairs and the recent water advisory within the village.
• heard from police chief Arney Hardy that the village has been approved for a grant to help with the purchase of body armor. Hardy also discussed upcoming repairs to police vehicles.
• discussed a vacancy in a council seat. It was noted during November’s second meeting that, because of an error in paperwork, the council has an open seat beginning January 1. According to Mayor Mathew Miller current councilman Todd Barley will be seeking to regain his seat. Officials noted in November that any resident interested in serving on council may express their interest by calling the mayor’s office at 419-596-3206.
• also in November, officials were notified that the village received a letter from Fire Chief Steve Elkins, stating that he will be resigning after 22 years as fire chief, effective Jan. 1. Elkins was recently elected as Monroe Township Trustee, he sought an opinion from the attorney general about his dual roles and the recommendation received was that he step down to avoid any conflict of interest in any dealings with the fire department contractual agreements. Elkins will be staying on as a firefighter. He and his officers are actively working to find his replacement and he will provide the council with his recommendation before the Dec. 26 council meeting. Council accepted his resignation.
• approved an emergency ordinance to amend appropriations in the amount of $500 to account for extra fire runs this year.
• council reminded the public that its second December meeting will be held Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.
