CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, Continental Village Council handled several legislative items, while also making a clarification on an upcoming village event.
Before adjourning, council wanted to remind the public that the village’s annual trick-or-treat event will be held Oct. 31. Trick-or-treat will last from 5-6:30 p.m., with the Lions Club sponsored costume judging being held at 7 p.m.
In a pair of water issues, Mayor Mathew Miller discussed the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) application, while also asking for approval for moving forward with a sanitary sewer infrastructure project.
Miller informed council that a county OPWC meeting was held Sept. 27 and that Continental did get recommended from the local level as the “number one small government project.”
Now, the village’s application will go out to the district level and if successful at that November meeting, the village’s application will head to the state level for final approval.
If successful, the village is looking to use the OPWC funding for its $1.1 million water tower project.
Village officials also discussed running a sanitary sewer line from the Lakeland lift station, on the village’s northeast side, to connect into new properties in that area, as well as future projects.
“Everything on that side runs into Grove,” Miller explained. “(The) Grove (station) takes the brunt of all of it. If we could use Lakeland, which is an underutilized station, that might not be a bad idea.”
Miller noted three potential upcoming projects that could aid from using the Lakeland station and added that the project has been estimated around $47,000.
Council approved moving taking the next step with the Lakeland lift station project.
In other business, the board:
• approved a pair of building permits (East Rice and South Sixth streets), while tabling a third (Fifth and West Rice streets) until council’s next meeting.
• noted a pair of upcoming road closures. The first will be Saturday on West Maple Street, between First and Second streets. The second will be Oct. 26 on Sugar Street, between First and Second streets.
• discussed road sweeping the village streets.
• reminded residents that crews will continue to flush water hydrants and lines for the rest of this week.
• approved a pair of water bill adjustments.
• discussed adding a bike rack to the village park. Continental Local School officials have noted they are willing to “gift” the village one of its extra bike racks.
• approved a CRA for a remodeled property.
• held an executive session to discuss court action. No action was taken.
• scheduled its next meeting for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
