CONTINENTAL – Continental Village Council president Jordan Streicher presided over Tuesday’s meeting in the absence of Mayor Matt Miller.
Council approved a $25,000 transfer from the general fund to the water operating fund for unexpected expenses. Council also moved to increase the estimated revenue for the same amount to the water fund and passed an emergency ordinance amending the appropriation ordinance to increase the appropriations for the amount of the transfer.
Minutes, bills and receipts since the last meeting were reviewed and approved. Then and now purchase orders over $3,000 were approved for ML Tech for supplies for the re-bed of the greensand filters for $12,845.40 and for Ohio First Responders Grant, LLC (grant writer) for a percentage of the grant received by the fire department for $6,080.95. Management Reports were reviewed and signed.
The third and final reading was approved for the resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
The village has received notification that Putnam County is going to pave the east portion of Road E-16 from Ohio 15 to the corporation limits. Council approved the estimated cost of $12,757 to have the road paved from Eighth Street to the corporation limits at the same time.
This will be completed in September of 2022.
The preparation work for the installation of the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system has begun for the water department.
Council approved the recommendation of Village Administrator Kathy Prowant to reduce a resident’s sewer bill by $56 after a water leak was repaired.
In an unrelated matter, Prowant advised council that beginning with the January billing cycle, the village will only read the master meter at the Continental Mobile Home Park. The owners of the park will be responsible for billing the individual renters. Council agreed with this action.
New benches have been installed in the Main Street area in front of Clubhouse Pizza, Okuley Pharmacy and Sparling Park. It was noted that the mayor would like to purchase four more yet this year.
Council approved a building permit for new siding and gutters at a property on First Street.
A street sweeper will be in town Saturday in preparation of the Fall Festival to be held Sept. 24-26.
