CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday night for a light agenda, passing the town’s 2023 budget.
Council passed the annual appropriations by emergency instead of the usual three readings at Tuesday’s meeting.
This was partly due to the fact there are projects coming up and the village does not want to wait until the middle of March to get started on street and possible water projects.
Normally, appropriations have three readings, which would put the third reading on March 14, had council waited. By passing appropriations with an emergency the funds are available at once and future project planning can begin right away, according to Mayor Matt Miller.
Council was also informed by Miller that due to the recent heavy rainfall the smaller ponds at Buckeye Park are being pumped into the bigger pond. This is commonly done after heavy rains to prevent the smaller ponds from overflowing their banks and water running onto the nearby road.
In other business, council:
• was informed by Miller that the asset inventory for the EPA about the village’s water infrastructure, including water lines, has been completed.
• approved a building permit for an outbuilding on one property and renewed another building permit for house renovations in town.
• discussed storm water issues and the hope that once the weather breaks the village can get some planned repairs done, including cleaning out catch basins and making waterline repairs.
• learned from Miller that the same company (Green Options) which installed LED lights in the fire station will also do the village hall and the EMS building.
