CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council approved the first reading of legislation for its 2023 budget during its meeting Tuesday night and also agreed to the formation of a volunteer auxiliary fire force.
CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council approved the first reading of legislation for its 2023 budget during its meeting Tuesday night and also agreed to the formation of a volunteer auxiliary fire force.
The idea for the latter was conceived by Fire Chief Dean Williamson after a large blaze that occurred in downtown Continental two days before Christmas.
Firefighters who had been battling the intense fire for 12 hours then had to store equipment and handle all the aspects of preparation for the next run, according to the chief.
He wanted to establish an auxiliary made of retired firefighters who can do some of the preparation work for firefighters when they are handling incidents such as the downtown fire.
A motion was approved by council to allow the chief to establish an auxiliary force.
This auxiliary is not the first of its kind as other towns, such as nearby Kalida, have volunteer auxiliaries helping with the fire departments, according to Williamson.
In related news about the Dec. 23 downtown fire, Mayor Matt Miller said that the insurance company only just approved demolition of the damaged building while the process is moving forward slowly.
On another matter, Fiscal Officer Susan Derby presented proposed 2023 appropriations for council’s consideration, including:
• $44,000 for the fire department.
• $40,000 for the police department.
• $35,000 for the water department.
• $25,000 for the street fund.
• $106,000 for contingency.
The appropriations legislation will return for a second reading later.
Temporary appropriations are already in place and the village has enough funds until second and third readings are passed, according to Derby.
She also updated council on the First Street waterline project, noting that the village is receiving $50,000 from a community development block grant while the village’s share will come from American Rescue Plan Act money.
In other business:
• the village is still working on getting textmygov.com which would allow text alerts to be sent to citizens about broken waterlines, fires and street closures, among other things.
• Derby also presented council with the year-end financial statement for review.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.