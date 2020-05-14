CONTINENTAL — This school year has been like no other, but around the area teachers and school administrators have done everything in their power to keep things as normal as possible for students.
Continental Elementary School is no different and for the Pirates a May staple has always been the talent show.
Third- through sixth-graders have taken to the stage year in and year out to show off their musical talents, their comedy timing or their acting chops.
But with the school buildings being closed for the remainder of the year, the talent show looked like it too might be shut down. That is until guidance counselor Erin Scmidt borrowed an idea from a colleague.
The idea was for a virtual talent show and Schmidt is currently busy compiling video submissions from Continental’s students.
“I’m part of a state school counselors’ group that meets once a week,” said Schmidt. “And we talk and bounce ideas off of each other and I actually got the idea from somebody there.
“It’s so important,” added Schmidt when asked about keeping a sense of normalcy to the school year. “We miss our students so much and we know they miss the normalcy. A lot of kids practice for this all year just so they can show off to their friends (at the talent show).”
Schmidt is asking all third- through sixth-graders, who are interested in taking part, to send in a 30-second, school-appropriate video of their talent. Schmidt will then compile the videos and share them on the district’s social media sites.
The deadline to submit videos is Friday.
Said Schmidt: “They can email (their videos) to me and I’ll compile them into one long video and share them on the elementary school’s Facebook page, to Google classroom and I’ll email the video to the other teachers.
“I know the kids have been taking part in zoom meetings with their own class,” added Schmidt. “But this is really a way for all of the kids to get to see other students that they haven’t been able to see during this time because they’re in separate classes or grades.”
And while the end of this school year is different for the Pirates and other students around the country, events like a virtual talent show are adding something special to an awkward year.
“It’s definitely been a challenge,” admitted Schmidt about the end of the 2019-20 school year. “But we have awesome families and a very supportive community. We’ve had our obstacles, but this is not something that we (as a community) can’t handle, we just had to change our mindset.”
