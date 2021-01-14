CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education reorganized for the upcoming calendar year while also talking about the fate of several student activities.
During his principal’s report, junior/senior high school principal Tim Eding, discussed several of the changes that COVID-19 is still making to his students’ school calendar.
Eding noted that the Vantage visitation will be students only, with only one school attending at a time. Those sophomores that do visit the career center will be allowed to sit in two labs.
And while that event will still be held, Eding noted that the coronavirus has caused the cancellation of the homecoming dance.
Court members, however, will still be recognized between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games on Jan. 30.
And while the homecoming dance has been cancelled, Eding noted that he is doing all he can to ensure students will still have a prom this spring.
“As of right now we’re keeping prom on the calendar,” explained Eding. “I want to explore every option for our students and I really want to try and make it happen for the kids.”
Eding and superintendent Danny Kissell, agreed that there is still time before being forced to make a decision on the May event.
In other business, the board:
• thanked Greg Simon and Ohio Logistics for the donations of bottled water to the school district. Officials noted that six pallets have been donated so far. The water is used for students and staff during the school day and also has been used for the athletes during basketball season. Said Eding” “We don’t have (the availability of) water fountains and otherwise it would be a big expense to the district. It’s a huge savings and we really wanted to say thank you for the donations.”
• learned elementary students have completed the second round of DIBELS testing.
• learned that Kristin Ellerbrock, a student teacher from The Ohio State University is working with Mrs. Siebeneck and Mrs. Gray.
• was told that kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year is in progress and that screening will be April 14. More information is available on the school website.
• was reminded of no school on Monday in observation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• discussed what was the best option for the funds that were raised by the class of 2020.
• learned that the high school will not be honoring All A’s students at a basketball game this year. Instead recognition will occur this spring with the rest of the academic awards.
• learned that the Putnam County Fine Arts Festival will be virtual this year.
• heard a financial update from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• elected Dean Bidlack as board president and Robin Etter as vice president.
• set the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. as the regular date for meetings in 2021.
• appointed members to committees for 2021. The board also agreed to disband the strategic planning committee.
• approved appropriation changes for miscellaneous state grants ($2,500) and amended the certificate of estimated resources for uniform school supplies ($6,000) and miscellaneous state grants ($2,500).
• held a second reading of NEOLA policies.
• learned that the district missed only three days during the first semester of the school year.
• was thanked by Kissell in observance of School Board Recognition Month.
• heard a transportation report.
• discussed CARES monies.
• accepted the resignation of Taylor Geckles as junior high girls track coach.
• set the next meeting for Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.