CONTINENTAL — The Continental Schools board of education met virtually on Tuesday, a move that was followed by classes on Wednesday.
All of the district's classes went virtual on Wednesday and will be held online through Friday with no classes being held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
It's a move that both of the district's principals said their staffs are ready for.
"We've been working diligently on all of our online platforms that they'll be using," said elementary school principal Tracy Potts. "We've been working really hard since day one to prepare the kids. I thank our staff for going the extra mile and teaching the kids (the platforms), knowing its going to benefit them the next three days. Our teachers have been phenomenal."
Junior high/high school principal Tim Edding echoed those sentiments.
"The teachers have been working really hard and hopefully it's just a three day thing," said Edding. "But we're ready to tackle that and I think we'll be successful. I cant say how proud I am to be a part of the staff here at Continental we're blessed to have a staff of people that have just rolled up their sleeves and gotten to work and they deserve a lot of credit and recognition."
In other business, the board:
• approved a request by Palmer Township trustees for a 100% Tax Increment Financing package for 15 years for necessary maintenance costs of Road F18 improvements, due to construction and operations of a swine finishing building by Dennis Vennekotter at 18489 Road F18. The board waived the 45-day waiting period and agreed to "Option A" of the proposed agreement. Palmer Township will retain 75% of the revenue generated by the property taxes for the project.
• heard a transportation report from superintendent Danny Kissell. Kissell thanked all those that stepped up this week to fill in when several of the district's bus drivers were unavailable.
• heard information about the district's 5-year forecast. Learned that there has been a 1.5% decrease in income tax due to unemployment and COVID-19 related issues. Treasurer Katelyn Adams noted that she has "flat lined" many of the numbers for the next two years and is being "conservative and safe" with the forecast.
• approved the purchase of a 72-passenger propane bus from Cardinal Bus Sales, utilizing the 2020-21 EPC bus purchasing program at a purchase price of $99,677. A third of that cost will be paid for with grant monies. Said Kissell of the district's fourth propane bus: "I was able to finalize paperwork and we're getting grant money of $38,000 to help offset the cost of the bus. We should have that bus in about 120 days from the time I send Cardinal Bus the purchase order."
• learned that the traditional grandparents' day event will not be held. Instead, elementary students sent letters and pictures to special people.
• endorsed a resolution of the Fair School Funding Plan as introduced in the Senate Companion Bill to substitute HB 305 and encouraged the 133rd General Assembly to expedite the passage of the Bill.
• heard a Vantage report from board member Robin Etter. Etter thanked the communities for the recent passage of the permanent improvement levy.
• recognized board member Ron Bradford for his 12 years of service as a Vantage Career Center board member from Jan. 2008-Dec. 2019. Officials thanked Bradford for his dedication to both the Continental school district and its students as well as the students at Vantage Career Center and for being a leader in career technical education.
• approved the Nov. 2020 Putnam County substitute teacher list provided by the Putnam County Educational Service Center.
• approved a maternity leave for Taylor Geckle, kindergarten teacher. Her anticipated six-week leave will begin approximately Feb. 21.
• reminded the public there will be no school from Nov. 23-27. There will be a staff in-service meeting on Monday.
• noted that parent-teacher conferences will be held by invitation only this year.
• discussed the following list of upcoming events: Christmas for Kids Live Drive at H&K on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; National Honor Society induction ceremony on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.; Christmas break begins on Dec. 23 with classes resuming on Jan. 4; end of the second quarter on Jan. 8.
• scheduled its next regular meeting for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
