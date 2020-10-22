CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education passed a handful of legislative items, while also getting good news about state funding.
Earlier this year, the state abruptly closed the window that would allow districts to apply for funding for transportation.
This week, the district learned that the state has reopened the application window and that the Continental district has secured funds to move forward with the purchase of a new bus.
“A lot of schools, us included, didn’t have it (the paperwork) done,” explained superintendent Danny Kissell. “We were supposed to be receiving $38,000 but we didn’t get the paperwork done in order to get that grant. Luckily it opened back up, which was very nice of the state to do, and we were able to secure that money. Now, we’re going to be moving forward next month with starting the process of getting that bus.”
The board heard from boys soccer coach Brian Stegbauer. In a release, Stegbauer thanked a donor for helping the Pirates’ program.
“I would like to extend a huge thank your to the anonymous donor(s) for the generous donation of 2 new Evolution Kwik Goals and nets valued at approximately $7,500 to the soccer programs,” said Stegbauer. “These new goals will be used on the game field and allow the current game field goals to replace the elementary practice field goals. The timing of this donation is perfect because the current practice field goals are in much needed replacement. We would like to publicly thank whoever is responsible for such a great gift. Your altruism is significantly appreciated and will not be forgotten.”
In other business, the board:
• heard a financial report from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• approved appropriation increases and decreases and a list of amended certificates of resources.
• accepted the donation of two soccer goals, valued at $7,500 and $54.99 from the Parents of Pirates for the purchase of elementary lanyards.
• approved a transfer of $6,221.29 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• approved new insurance premiums for Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021.
• held a third reading and adopted a list of NEOLA policies.
• approved the Putnam County substitute teacher list.
• approved a supplemental contract for Chelsea Manon, scholastic bowl.
• approved Tracy Potts, Sharon Siebeneck, Danny Kissell, Pam Retcher and Brian Gerdeman as members of the local professional development committee.
• scheduled the next regular board meeting for Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.