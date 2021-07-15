CONTINENTAL — During its regular monthly meeting held earlier this week, the Continental Local Schools Board of Education handled a light agenda including a handful of staff resignations.
The board accepted the resignations of junior high reading and language arts teacher Ben Warnecke, effective July 2. After accepting Warnecke’s resignation, the board hired Summer Douglass as the district’s new junior high reading/language arts teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also accepted the resignation of Jeff Prowant (cook).
In other business, the board:
• appointed Ron Bradford as delegate and Brian Donaldson as alternate to the OSBA business meeting held in November during the OSBA Convention.
• accepted donations from the Putnam County Agricultural Society of $50 to the music fund and $174 to the music fund.
• approved village of Continental Tax Abatement consideration under the current Community Reinvestment Area Ordinance for a property owned by Cheryl Streicher for a remodeled home located at 102 W. Forrest St.
• approved appropriation increases and decreases.
• voted for the transfer of funds from the general fund. $16,000 will go to the cafeteria fund and $10,000 into the athletic fund.
• appointed Danny Kissell as ADA coordinator.
• approved ESSER II and ESSER III ARP spending proposals.
• gave approval to a list of 33 open-enrollment students.
• approved the list of classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a list of bus drivers and issued driving certificates for the 2021-22 school year to: Deb Warnimont, Chris Murphy, Becki Bidlack, Mary McClure, Jeff Prowant, Brian Gerdeman, Sarah Goedde, Nathan Hinckle and Steve Heilshorn.
• OK’d Nathan Schmidt as a Continental van driver and issued him a driving certificate for the upcoming school year.
• held an executive session to conduct evaluations of the treasurer and superintendent.
• scheduled its next board meeting for Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
