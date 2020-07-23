CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education made a decision on a pair of levies, while also discussing the district’s reopening plan.
During its June meeting, the board discussed what route to take with its current bond issue and maintenance levy on its elementary building.
The bond issue and levy end in 2020, with the district collecting monies through 2021. When the district built the elementary building in 1999, the state mandated that the new bond issue must be accompanied by a maintenance levy to ensure upkeep of the new facility.
The levy has brought in $27,000 annually for upkeep.
Officials noted at that time they would send paperwork to the county auditor to “see what the numbers would look like,” if they decided to return to the voters and ask for “new money.”
On Tuesday, they officially voted to let the bond and classroom facilities levies expire.
“The bond issue is officially done in December,” explained superintendent Danny Kissell. “But we will collect on it through 2021.”
District officials noted, however, that no decision has been made on whether or not they will go to voters for new money to replace these expiring levies.
“We like to say we’re paying off the mortgage,” said Kissell. “And now we’re just having conversation about if we just let it (the levy) fall off or if we try to replace it. We’re concerned that if we ask for another levy now we might need money again in the near future, so we’re just looking at all of the options.”
Kissell also took the board through several of his recent conversations with district staff members and area health officials about the district’s possible reopening plan.
“There has been a lot of discussion between the superintendents in the county,” said Kissell about the recently released Putnam County schools reopening guidelines. “We’ve met with the health department and they also signed off on it, so we’ve all been working in unison.
“I’ve had several questions and calls about wearing masks,” continued Kissell. “The superintendents felt that at this time we should require masks in grades 3-12 and if we felt that things were getting better it will loosen up to a recommendation instead of a requirement.”
Kissell added that each district does have “some flexibility and local control” regarding the mask issue. The flexibility allows for making masks recommended instead of required, as stated by the countywide guidelines.
He also had discussions with staff members from each of his buildings earlier this week to get their views and opinions on a reopening plan.
Kissell noted that no plans have been finalized for the district, but he is currently in the “midst of finalizing Continental’s plan with the help and recommendation of the county and his staff committee.”
Kissell noted that he would like to have his reopening plan released to the public during the second week of August and he is planning on sending a letter to district residents later this week detailing his timeline for a reopening plan.
“Our teachers and staff are really thinking this (situation) through,” said Kissell. “They’re all very concerned about the (situation) and the students.
“Politically or not, the big issue is the face masks,” added Kissell. “At the end of the day I can see both sides. I’m trying to read as much literature as I can. Face masks are the major issue not in just our community, but in many communities. And in all of our meetings I’ve told our staff what we’re doing is really all built on sand. One wave comes crashing in and our plan can get washed away like a sand castle built too close to the water ... that’s just where we’re at, at this point in time.”
In other business, the board:
• heard a financial update from treasurer Katelyn Adams.
• approved a list of amended items to the certificate of estimated resources and appropriation increases. According to Adams, the changes came from additional grant monies that the district will be receiving. One appropriation change was for Fund 507 (ESSER) which is CARES funding that the district will be receiving and using for a kinderstart teacher.
• heard a transportation report from Kissell. During the report, the board learned that with COVID-19 distancing requirements, the district along with Ottoville will send a bus to Vantage this year. Kissell explained that usually the county’s district take turns and that this year is Ottoville’s year. But with new guidelines, Continental will help bus students one year before its turn. Kissell also explained that should financing continue to be available, the district will move forward with purchasing another bus. Currently the state will fund around $38,000 of the $95,000 cost of a new propane bus.
• approved to purchase new digital social studies curriculum for grades 4-8 at a price of $32,420.26.
• approved a memorandum of understanding between the board and the Continental Education Association in regards to supplemental contracts.
• approved easements for a sidewalk.
• approved a list of open enrollment students for 2020-21 school year.
• approved a list of classified substitutes for the upcoming school year.
• approved a list of bus drivers and issued driving certificates for the upcoming school year.
• approved Debara McIntyre as the Continental school van driver.
• approved supplemental contracts for Brian Gerdeman and Carrie Jo Verhoff for co-elementary student council.
• entered into executive session to conduct evaluations for Adams and Kissell. No action was taken.
• scheduled the next board meeting for Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
