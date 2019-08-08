BRYAN — A new mayor figures to be elected in Edgerton for the first time in more than 15 years, voters in Bryan will decide among three new candidates for an open council at-large seat, and Williams County voters will decide the fate of two renewal levies and one replacement levy following passage of Wednesday’s fall election filing deadline.
Four-term Edgerton Mayor Lance Bowsher announced in June he would not seek re-election, but Robert Day and Jason Gruver have stepped forward as candidates for the Nov. 5 election.
Meanwhile, in Bryan, Jim Kozumplik, Michael Lirot and Denise Mueller Stollings are running to fill the open council-at-large seat being vacated by current Council President Lynn Wieland. He was appointed to the position in January 2018 to replace Carrie Schlade, who was elected mayor in November 2017.
A 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for the Williams County General Health District also was filed, along with a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of the Williams County Public Library and a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities.
In addition, Edon Northwest Local School District is asking for a 1%, five-year income tax renewal for current operating expenses of the district and the Village of Blakeslee is seeking a 5-mill, five-year additional levy for police personnel salaries.
The list of the Williams County filings, which have yet to be certified by the county’s board of election, includes:
Boards of education
NOESC, District 9
(elect one)
No candidates filed
Bryan City
(elect two)
Ben Camarillo
Thomas Lingvai (inc.)
Dustin Schlachter
Edgerton Local
(elect two)
Lyn Bowsher
Darwin Krill (inc.)
Bob Siebenaler (inc.)
Edon-Northwest
(elect two)
Cody Best (inc.)
Millcreek-West Unity
(elect two)
David Chester
Heather Jones
Montpelier Local
(elect two)
Jeremy Clinger
Shawn Owen
North Central Local
(elect two)
Anthony Burnett (inc.)
Shane Martin (inc.)
Stryker Local
(elect two)
Brent Froelich (inc.)
Daniel Hughes (inc.)
County offices
Municipal Court Judge
Kent North (inc.)
Municipal offices
Bryan
Council Ward 4
Judith Yahraus (inc.)
Council at-large
(elect one)
Jim Kozumplik
Michael Lirot
Denise Mueller Stollings
BPA
(elect two)
Derek Allen
James Salsbury
Thomas Sprow (inc.)
Blakeslee
Mayor
Linda Muehlfeld (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Nicolas Reed
Cody Reynolds (inc.)
Edgerton
Mayor
Robert Day
Jason Gruver
Council
(elect two)
Scott Hartley
Dean Thiel (inc.)
Leslie VanAusdale
Chuck Wallace (inc.)
Edon
Mayor
Duane Thiel (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Michael Lirot (inc.)
Brook Morris
Brandon Thiel
Holiday City
Council
(elect two)
Pamela Day (inc.)
Montpelier
Mayor
Steve Yagelski (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Chris Kannel (inc.)
Don Schlosser
Nathan Thompson (inc.)
Pioneer
Mayor
Edward Kidston (inc.)
Albert Kwader
Council
(elect two)
Willus Cable
Rodney Eckley (inc.)
Dean Frisbie
William Turner
Stryker
Mayor
Joey Beck (inc.)
Kim Feehan
Council
(elect two)
Lana Tompkins
West Unity
Mayor
Peggy Bernath (inc.)
Don Leu
Council
(elect two)
David Chester
Kevin Gray (inc.)
Township offices
(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)
Brady
Trustee
Willie Grime (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Chrystal Maneval (inc.)
Bridgewater
Trustee
Michael Elser
Brandon Hinkle
Fiscal officer
Nicki Cogswell (inc.)
Center
Trustee
Matthew Grube (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Todd Burkholder (inc.)
Florence
Trustee
Bert Brown (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Courtny Osborn (inc.)
Jefferson
Trustee
Scott Oberlin (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Linda Beck (inc.)
Madison
Trustee
Terry Huffman (inc.)
Larry Traxler
Fiscal officer
Debra Maneval (inc.)
Millcreek
Trustee
Berdon Short (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Nancy Barnes (inc.)
Northwest
Trustee
Benjamin Disbro (inc.)
Steven Stamper
Fiscal officer
Peggy Disbro (inc.)
Bonnie Arnette
Pulaski
Trustee
Tod Schlachter (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Deanne Batterson
Angela Lemons
Springfield
Trustee
Eric Creighton
Ed Ruffer (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Patti Rosebrock (inc.)
St. Joseph
Trustee
Hugh Perry
Fiscal officer
Jodi Radabaugh
Tanya Wiles
Superior
Trustee
Daniel Gillen (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Patricia Creek (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of the Williams County Public Library.
Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities.
Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for the Williams County General Health District.
Edon-Northwest Local Schools: a 1%, five-year income tax renewal for current operating expenses.
Village of Blakeslee: a 5-mill, five-year additional levy for police personnel salaries.
Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, three-year replacement levy for operating the township fire department.
Jefferson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Maple Grove Union Cemetery District: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating the cemetery.
Springfield Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
