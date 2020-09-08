• Region
Contest finalist:
Allene Yue, president of the New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) Student Leadership Council has been selected as one of the 10 Points of Light Youth Summit Pitch Contest finalists. Her pitch, SelfCareSupport, will receive a $1,000 grant to her sponsoring organization to support her in implementing her project this fall.
