The removal of contaminants at the former S-K Hand Tool Corp. site in Richland Township could happen in April or May, according to one official involved in the project.
Matt Wagner of the environmental firm Tetra Tech updated the county’s land bank board on the project during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
This effort is separate from the general removal of buildings and debris at the former factory by Warrior Excavating, a southern Ohio firm from Jackson County. The property — acquired by the county’s land bank through a foreclosure action based on unpaid property taxes — will be turned over to Warrior on condition the company complete the demolition and removal of non-hazardous material from the site.
Much of the old factory was taken down by Warrior earlier this year, but cleanup work remains.
Separate from Warrior’s efforts will be the removal of contaminants identified through past Ohio EPA-required environmental testing. The property just east of Defiance’s corporation limits is relatively contaminant free, but any material identified by the testing will have to removed through a separate contract.
Wagner informed commissioners Monday of the OEPA-required steps that must be taken before such a contract can be put out to bid. One of those is completion of a remedial action plan, he indicated, followed by a public meeting with an eye to receiving final clearance from EPA for the property’s condition.
“This is more of the formal process to just ensure that everything is in full compliance, so that when we do all this work and when we’re done we get the no-further-action letters (from EPA),” Wagner told the board. “This is all the necessary steps and the crossing the Ts and the dotting Is.”
He said remedial cleanup action by an environmental contractor might not occur until April or May.
Wagner indicated that he has spoken with Mike Phipps of Warrior Excavating and “told him that we are hopeful that we will be putting this out to bid in the next few months, and as such, it’s going to be imperative that he fulfills all his obligations with the county prior to that.”
According to Wagner, Phipps was amenable to Commissioner Ryan Mack’s suggestion that all parties involved in the project have an onsite meeting, perhaps in early January, to discuss the necessary steps.
On the same topic, Mack thanked outgoing Commissioner Gary Plotts for his commitment to the project. His four-year term is about to end.
“He has been a driving force for getting the S-K project off the ground,” said Mack, telling Plotts that “I know it has been a passion of yours since you took office as a county commissioner to get something done on the S-K Tool property.”
Plotts acknowledged the compliment, but said it was a “group effort.”
In other business Monday, the land bank:
• briefly discussed future environmental cleanup on the Vortex and former Zeller Corp. properties on South Jackson Avenue and Baltimore Road, respectively. Mack suggested getting the S-K property completed first before moving on to those two sites. Too, Wagner noted that based on the chemical concerns at the Zeller property, “you need to proceed with definite caution on that one.”
• approved its 2021 budget a carry-over balance of $67,146.23 and unappropriated funds of $37,000. Estimated revenue next year is $43,500 with expenses of $6,500.
• noted that incoming Commission David Kern likely will take over for Plotts as one of commissioners’ representatives on the land bank board.
• approved the monthly financial report showing a fund balance of $67,058.05.
