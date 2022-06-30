CONTINENTAL — Village council here met Tuesday evening and discussed construction and improvements around the village.
Council decided to also fix a section of curbing across the street from the Legion Hall which will be redoing its parking lot and curbing.
The plan is for the village to pay the upfront cost to the contractor for this additional curbing improvement with the Legion donating the additional cost of these improvements. This amounts to $4,200 back to the village.
Other construction that was approved by the council were a concrete driveway at 401 Chevy Lane, a new garage at 633 Cardinal Lane, a new shed at 403 W. Forrest St., a home addition at 5204 Ohio 634 and a sidewalk installation at 403 Chevy Lane.
The council also discussed quotes from cement pads to be installed at the water plant and the village hall with these combined costing $1,375.
Street paving quotes were examined for redoing West Forrest Street between Main and Third streets, and North 8th Street, between Elm and Rice streets.
In other business:
• Mayor Matt Miller informed the council that he’d been contacted by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley office to inform the village that it has been approved for a $75,000 grant as part of the state’s capital budget. The money will be used to improve Buckeye Park on the south side of town.
• council approved purchase orders for labor and supplies totaling $5,598.81.
• council gave a second reading to a junk vehicle and grass ordinance with additional verbiage added to the junk vehicles to include other items such as construction materials and wood pallets.
• council was informed that repairs were made to the sample port in the new water tower which had a small leek. Miller also noted that water meters around the village were replaced.
• Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh was a guest at the meeting to see if anyone had questions for him. Schierloh visits council every three years.
• Miller offered special thanks to Powell Creek Tree Service for cleaning up a compost area for the city free of charge.
