The Fort Defiance Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) promoted the celebration of constitution week this past week with Jackie Westfall’s second-grade class at Holy Cross Catholic School by distributing a constitution kit to students in her class. The chapter urges Americans to reflect on the United States’ Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: The Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States’ Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR president general Denise Doring Van Buren.
“While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life,” added Van Buren.
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it as Public Law #915.
The celebration’s goals are to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the U.S. Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
DAR has been an advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two areas of importance to the society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the U.S. Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.
