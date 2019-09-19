In preparation for the November general election, students at Four County Career Center participated in Constitution Day student registration. Melanie Gilders and Liz Stuart from the Fulton County Board of Elections and Mary Detmer from the Henry County Board of Elections spoke to the students about the voting process and let them practice on a real voting machine. Students who will be 18 years and older by the November election were able to register. Registrations were then delivered to each county’s boards of election. Shown here practicing on the voting machines are Aubrey Pierce (left), Defiance, and Carley Horst (center) Archbold, with Gilders. Government instructors at the career center coordinated the day.
