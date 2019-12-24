COLUMBUS — As the 2019 tax year comes to a close and Ohioans are looking for charitable-giving tax deductions, the state’s 23 community colleges are encouraging families to consider making a financial gift to their local college, boosting efforts to help improve student success and advance innovation. Northwest State Community College President Dr. Michael Thomson lauded the generosity of our community, while noting the students’ need for help on their educational journey.
“Northwest State had a record year of giving — the NSCC Foundation issued the college a check for more than $765,000, and we proudly awarded $650,000 in scholarships to roughly 330 students at our annual Scholarship Awards Night event,” Thomson said. “The need continues to be great — many of our current students receive some type of financial aid, and we are committed to making a high-quality education accessible to all.”
“Community colleges provide tremendous value to Ohio families and our overall economy, but there’s a troubling gap between that value and the low level of annual giving those colleges receive,” said Jack Hershey, president and CEO of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). “It’s amazing that just 1% of all the annual giving to higher education nationally is directed to community colleges, when those colleges enroll more than 35% of all the post-secondary students in the state.”
Hershey said the OACC stressed five reasons for giving to a community college:
• Donors may be able to take advantage of charitable tax deductions.
• Students are appreciative. Many of the students attending community colleges are the first in their family ever to attend college or are nontraditional students, often raising families. The cost of college can be a particular burden to these individuals.
• Invest in your community. After receiving their degree or certificate, a large percentage of community college students seek job opportunities locally compared to graduates of larger four-year schools, who too often move away from the local hometown to find work.
• Scholarships help. While Ohio’s community colleges are affordable, private giving helps increase scholarships and opportunities for more students to get on the path to a rewarding new career.
• Help close Ohio’s skills gap. Community colleges are playing a critical role in Gov. Mike DeWine’s efforts to help more Ohioans get a degree, certificate or credential needed to close the state’s skills gap by developing new programs and training workers for emerging industries.
