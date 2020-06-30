At its June meeting, the board of trustees of the Defiance Public Library System named Defiance resident Laura Connor as vice president of the board.
Connor also was appointed to serve on the board’s building and lands committee.
“I’m honored to have additional opportunities as a DPLS board member, and excited to work with my fellow board members and director Cara Potter to continue and grow the important role the libraries play in our communities,” Connor said.
Connor was sworn in to join the board in January.
Connor is replacing Taryn Lawson as both board vice president and building and lands committee member, following Lawson’s June 2 resignation from the board.
The board of trustees is the policy-making body overseeing the management of the Defiance Public Library System, charged with implementing statutory requirements pertaining to library service and acting as a steward of the community’s investment.
As vice president, Connor will assume and perform the duties and functions of board president Chris Korhn in the event of her absence, following a vacancy in that office, or by special assignment.
