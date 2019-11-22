Earlier this year, Defiance appointed a new wastewater superintendent, giving the city two young leaders in the city’s vital water and sewer departments.
Kevin Connor, 30, took over in August as assistant wastewater superintendent to Mark Lehnert, replacing Andy Richardson.
Connor’s ascension gives the city two 30-year-old assistants, as Joe Ewers is assistant superintendent at the city’s water treatment plant on Baltimore Road. Ewers became superintendent Adam McDowell’s assistant in August 2017.
Lehnert and McDowell each have been with the city for some time, and have been leading their departments for a number of years. Both have no immediate retirement plans, though it’s on the horizon, and each is comfortable with the possibility that their assistants could someday take over.
A Defiance High School graduate, Connor started with the city’s water department in 2012 before moving in 2013 to the wastewater plant — located on Ohio 281 next to the General Motors plant — as a lab chemist. Connor advanced to chief operator before taking over as assistant superintendent this year.
“He’s a very smart young man — motivated,” said Lehnert. “He wants to learn everything he can. I suspect someday he’ll take my position when I decide to call it quits.”
Lehnert, who is a number of years from retirement, added that Connor and Ewers “know each other real well. When the time comes to step into Adam (McDowell’s) and my shoes, the city’s going to be well positioned with these two young guys.”
Ewers graduated from Ayersville High School and started with the city at an even younger age than did Connor — back in 2011 when he was hired at the water plant as an operator. He later became a chemist before taking over for Bob Lulfs as assistant superintendent to McDowell in 2017.
“Joe’s been absolutely great,” said McDowell. “He brings a lot of energy to the position. He really is a great asset to us.”
He added that “the nice thing about Joe and Kevin is they both are local kids. ... They’re really great people to develop over time because they’re tied to the community.”
Big things are happening at both plants these days.
The wastewater plant is in the midst of a change from a chlorine-based treatment system to one utilizing ultraviolet light. A contract for the upgrade was authorized by city council earlier this year and will cost the city approximately $2.1 million.
Meanwhile, the water plant has been studying the possibility of installing a new granulated activated carbon (GAC) filtration system that is expected to take care of several water quality issues, including taste and odor. City council approved legislation this week authorizing the remaining engineering and design for the system.
Installing the GAC system figures to take more than one year, with completion possible in early 2022 at the earliest. The estimated construction cost is $8 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.