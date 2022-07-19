The Seven County Democratic Party Family Picnic was held at the UAW park Saturday in Defiance with U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur headlining the event.
She was the keynote speaker in a lineup of seven other Democratic hopefuls for federal or state office: Craig Swartz (U.S. District 5), Cheryl Stephens (lieutenant governor), Terri Jamison (Ohio Supreme Court justice), Marilyn Zayas (Ohio Supreme Court justice), Jeff Crossman (attorney general), Scott Schertzer (state treasurer), Taylor Sappington (state auditor) and Magdalene Markward (82nd Ohio House District).
Kaptur has championed for the protection of Lake Erie for many years and briefly touched upon the benefits of Ohio’s geographical location in terms of climate change.
She joins Republican J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton and Independent Youseff Yaddar as candidates for the redrawn U.S. 9th District seat in the Nov. 8 election. The winner will begin a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives in January.
In her speech, Kaptur contended that many are moving to the eastern United States due to environmental concerns in western states associated with rising temperatures, coastal storms and wildfires.
“We live in a place in the continent thus far, though the temperatures are rising, that certainly for the waters of Lake Erie and the Maumee River, we still live in a very habitable part of the country,” she said.
Kaptur also spoke on the importance of unity in the country, even among those who think differently. She encouraged the audience to continually reach out to those family members or peers whom they do not align with.
“Our job as Americans is ‘E Pluribis Unum’. We build one out of many,” she emphasized.
Another point brought up by Kaptur in her speech was the redrawing of legislative district lines. Every 10 years after the U.S. Census, states will redraw the boundaries for its congressional districts.
This is what has caused some area counties, including Defiance, to fall into Kaptur’s district.
The map is in place for only two years after being approved by a federal court. This followed several rejections of maps as too Republican by the Ohio Supreme Court.
“Now in our district, Defiance County, Williams County, Lucas County, Sandusky County, Ottawa County, Erie County, those counties ... that means you as taxpayers have to pay over $20 million more so that they can conduct elections not just in May, when we were nominated for this position, but now there’s going to be an election in August,” Kaptur stated.
“You’re going to pay for that extra election. We should’ve had those names on the ballot in May. And then we’ll have an election in November. So their (Ohio’s current government) utter corruption is also costing the public a lot.”
Kaptur wrapped up her talk by urging the audience to apply to work at their local board of elections. Having people of alternate parties working the polls ensures a fair voting process.
“It’s really important to our region, to the state and to the country that we have honest, informed people in those precincts,” she expressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.