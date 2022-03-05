Two familiar Republican political figures in northwest Ohio have filed for seats in separate U.S. congressional districts, but they may have to await the outcome of another court challenge to state redistricting measures to know where to campaign.
The latest maps drawn up by the GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission for Ohio’s 15 U.S. congressional districts — effective in 2023 — were required when the original ones composed last year were thrown out by the Ohio Supreme Court as too Republican-oriented.
With those deliberations ongoing, the deadline for congressional candidates to place their names on the May 3 primary ballot was been moved back to Friday (March 4).
The new maps that emerged in recent weeks placed the local counties of Defiance, Fulton and Williams in the 9th U.S. District along with Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and the northeast corner of Wood County. This was slightly different from the original map, but substantially changed from the district that elected Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo to Congress for years, running from Toledo to Cleveland along Lake Erie in a Democrat-dominated area.
One Republican candidate — Craig Riedel of Defiance, an incumbent state representative for Ohio’s 82nd House District — said the latest 9th District map proposed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission is evenly split between Republican and Democratic voters.
“We’re happy with the map,” said Riedel. “We think it’s a good map and we believe that a strong conservative like myself has a great opportunity.”
Also announced as candidates for the 9th District are Kaptur and Independent Youseff Baddar of Toledo along with Republicans Theresa Gavarone and J.R. Majewski.
Kaptur joined Riedel, Gavarone and Majewski in filing with the Lucas County Board of Elections before Friday’s deadline to do so expired while Baddar has until May 2 to file. (Attorney Madison Gilbert had planned to run in the GOP primary as well, but has announced her candidacy for a different congressional seat.)
Riedel is set to face Gavarone and Majewski in the May 3 GOP primary for their party’s nomination, with the winner to face Kaptur and Baddar in the November general election. That’s when a two-year term beginning in January would be decided.
Area counties had been part of the U.S. 5th District now held by Republican Bob Latta. But under the latest map, they are split between the 5th and 9th U.S. districts, with the former including Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca and Van Wert counties as well as most of Wood County and most of Wyandot County.
Latta, who also met Friday’s filing deadline, shrugged off the uncertainty surrounding the district maps, saying: “If it’s out of control, you can’t worry too much about it.”
He is the only GOP candidate for the 5th District’s May 3 Republican primary while Democrats have two in their party’s run-off — Jeffrey Agan Jr. and Craig Swartz.
A legal challenge to the most recent maps remains possible. If one comes, the Ohio Supreme Court would be asked to decide on the matter again.
Legal challenges could push the May 3 primary date back.
The Lucas County Board of Elections plans to certify the recent filings on March 14.
