The 2022 U.S. Congressional Art competition has arrived again.
Since 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
All submitted artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township. The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in one of my three district offices.
Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes paintings (oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.); drawings (pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers); two-dimensional collages; prints (lithographs, silkscreen, block prints); mixed media (use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.); computer-generated art; and photography.
All entries must meet the following criteria:
• the submission must be two-dimensional.
• if selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.
• the submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and four inches deep, including the frame.
• it also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.
• the submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.
• the submission must be original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
All works of art can be dropped off at any of U.S. Rep. Bob Latta’s three district offices until April 25. His team also can pick up artwork from students.
To obtain an entry form, further information, or to arrange a pick-up time, contact the Findlay office at (419) 422-7791.
